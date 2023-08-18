New seasons of ‘Fargo’ and ‘American Horror Story’ already have release dates

To despite writers and artists strike Which has paralyzed Hollywood for several weeks, the new television season is about to start and with it, some scheduled premieres have not been affected. it’s a matter of fx and ‘American Horror Story’In addition to the anthologies ‘Fargo’ and ‘American Horror Stories,’ which returns with a special on Halloween.

On the one hand, the closest in time is the premiere of the horror series created by ryan murphy, The 12th season, titled ‘Delicate’, will feature a luxury cast Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingneand see the light in the next fx 20 September, Of course, it will be split into two parts, so the date to watch the final episode of the new installment is yet to be confirmed.

When Will ‘Fargo’ And ‘American Horror Stories’ Be Shown?

On the other hand, ‘Fargo’ will say goodbye to the audience. fifth and final season that viewers can enjoy 21 november, According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initial idea for the series was that the chapters would be available in September, but the strike that ravaged the industry would be the reason that the compilation’s final release would be delayed.

Its new season will focus on Dot, a fugitive who follows in the footsteps of Sheriff Roy Tilma. However, she will have the help of her mother-in-law, who will remotely give her daughter-in-law a chance to avoid being caught. will be a total of ten episodes that will move between minnesota and north dakota And it stars actors of the stature of Juno Temple, Jon Hamm or Joe Keery.

in first HalloweenViewers will be able to enjoy the third season of ‘American Horror Stories’, is adapted from the horror anthology ‘American Horror Story’ and will have a holiday special in late October. will be four chapters Which, as always, will be available on Disney+.