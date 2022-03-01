New Secret Invasion leak shows the return of an Avenger

The leaked images of the filming of Secret Invasion also confirm a curious connection of the series with Hawkeye

Secret Invasionthe series of Marvel Studios which will adapt the raid of the Skrulls, continues its production abroad before what is increasingly likely to be released in 2023 in Disney+ and, to date, details about the series have remained… secret. But we cannot say the same about his filming, of which we have already seen several images.

The series will focus on Nick Fury from Samuel L Jacksonas well as other key characters, including a possible member of The Avengers. A new photo taken from a newspaper reveals the return of the character from Don CheadleRhodes, aka War machinewhom we last saw in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The photo also announces new US President Ritson heading to the UK for key talks. Don Cheadle’s Avengers character is seen next to the president, hinting that the Air Force member is advising the nation’s leader.

The information that has been leaked about Secret Invasion describes that it is a “political paranoia” in which spies intervene, such as the character of Emilia ClarkeNothing is known about it yet. Given the involvement of the Skrulls, as the character in Ben Adirit would not be surprising that the multiform aliens have found a way to confront the governments of the world.

But that is not the only surprise that has come to us from the shooting of Secret Invasion in the UK. Photos from the set of the Marvel series have surfaced confirming that the Samuel L. Jackson series will be set in London, which is home to the iconic West End theater district. Photos have revealed that Rogers: The Musical – a version of the life of the Captain America, steve rogersin the style of Hamilton – is coming to London’s theater district.

This from Liverpool Street station the Rodgers The Musical poster & newspaper showing Rhodey Rhodes on the front say Marvel the clapperboard said Jumbalaya which is the title Secret Invasion is filming under not sure who the main actors were here though#MCU #BTS #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/h1wtKEPD2B — phil_pott (@phil_pott) February 27, 2022

In addition, viewers have noted that the poster bore the name of jack kirby and joe simon – renowned comic book authors and co-creators of real-life Captain America – as producers of the musical. The musical first appeared in the series Hawk Eye from last year, set in New York. Even though Clint Burton and his family ended up leaving the theater, the production was widely praised within the cinematic universe.