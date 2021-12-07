new section on the most played titles has been added to the eShop – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch presents a surprise novelty today, inside the Nintendo eShop dedicated for digital purchases on the console: it is a new one section on the most played titles of the moment, which can help guide you on any purchases to be made based on the prevailing trends.

In the Italian version of the Nintendo eShop, to find the section you have to scroll down to the bottom of the main page of the Nintendo Switch online store, the one marked with the title “Discover”.

The section of the most played games on eShop, in a photo by NintendoLife

Going down, among all the various promotional slots dedicated to the various new games released on the Nintendo Switch, we find a new section called “Most recently played”.

The section in question illustrates precisely what the title says, that is a list of the games that are currently most played by Nintendo Switch users, probably by making a calculation of the hours spent online on the various stocks or by crossing various data of this type in order to illustrate the major trends of the moment.

Curiously, at the top of the list of most played games there is Disgaea 6, probably also thanks to the free demo available on the eShop, while the presence at the top of Shining Pearl Pokémon and Shining Diamond (in that order, by the way), followed by Football Manager 2022 and Shin Megami Tensei V.

Although this is perhaps a way to give “advice for purchases”, the new section of the most played games at the moment can give a good idea of ​​the success of the various titles for Nintendo Switch, identifying the trends real usage of games for the console.