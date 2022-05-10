New sentences against piracy in Seville: AEVI recalls how harmful it is for the video game industry

Piracy is one of the biggest scourges in the video game industry. Sadly, it has been with us for three decades, and It affects both games and consoles, devices and companies in the sector.

Of course, the fight against piracy continues in our country, and proof of this is the new wave of judgments issued by the Judiciary. This time it points to an entity and two websites.

The most recent case dates from last week. The Provincial Court of Seville has condemned the entity Sevitronic to 6 months in prison, 8,812 euros in compensation and a 12-month fine.

Sevitronic is a company in charge of sell memory cards with pirated games, as well as devices to hack different consoles. We could define it as the usual entity that promotes piracy and operates through different channels (such as Wallapop or Milanuncios).

On the other hand, recently the Criminal Court of Seville convicted the person responsible for the Identi.li website to pay a fine of 14,440 euros, as well as a one-year prison sentence.

This website provides links to download movies, tv series and video games through other websites. They had been operating on the networks for years, and their activity has finally stopped.

Finally, the Provincial Court of Seville has condemned the owners of the website Downloadsmix.com to 2 years in prison and an 18-month fine. In addition, his activity on the networks, which included downloads of games and movies, has ceased.

AEVI, the Spanish Video Game Association, reminds everyone that these practices are punished by the country’s legal authorities. Besides, remember how harmful piracy is.

Every year 1,500 direct jobs are lost due to piracy, and the State stops entering, only in VAT, approximately 43 million euros. Pay attention to this figure: every year 379 million illegal accesses to video games are recorded for a value of 8,603 million euros.

It is clear that many things need to change in the industry, and one of them is the execrable piracy. It does not matter if we are talking about movies, games or series: this scourge must be put to an end, following the example of the incessant Nintendo.