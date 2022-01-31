New sequels after Jurassic World

Summer 2022 will see the arrival of Jurassic World – The Dominion in theaters around the world, but nonetheless fans of the saga Jurassic Park keep wondering will this be the end of the franchise.

In a recent interview with SlashFilm, the producer of the saga Frank Marshall he found himself talking about afterwards Jurassic World – The Dominion, indirectly revealing the arrival of new films in the future of the franchise. In particular Marshall confirmed that the new trilogy started in 2015 with Jurassic World will have a natural ending with The domain (Dominion), but at the same time that we actively work to give life in the future to new stories set in the Jurassic world brought to the cinema for the first time in 1993 by Steven Spielberg.

“I think “The Domain” will close the trilogy, but we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. We will get comfortable and decide what the future will be. We have a wonderful series, “New Adventures”, on Netflix and of course we want to make good quality movies with fantastic stories and brilliant directors and writers, but we certainly intend to do more in the “Jurassic” world.“

That said, we remind you that in recent days a sort of official confirmation has arrived according to which the Jurassic World saga it will not have a live action television adaptation in the near future.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN

PRODUCTION: The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, while the screenplay was written by the director himself paired with Emily Carmichael. The soundtrack will be edited by Michael Giacchino. Among the producers also Frank Mashall. CAST: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from 10 June 2022. Also in Italy from June 2022.

PLOT: On the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion there is still mystery, from the point of view of the temporal location it is certain, however, that it will be set some time after the events appreciated in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.