Sandra Oh is well known for her iconic role as Dr. Cristina Yang on the hit ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. After her departure, the star has walked through some renowned projects, including The Chair, released on Netflix.

February 21, 2022 11:32 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe broadcast network’s long-running medical drama ABC, presented one of the most memorable characters for ten seasons. With the character Cristina Yang, sandra oh he knew how to get into the hearts of fans of the show and earned critical praise during his time on the series.

New series by Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy, it seems that it was canceled on Netflix

In the series that premiered in 2005, fans saw the character of Sandra Oh sharing the screen with Meredith Grey, from Ellen Pompeo. A friendship that still endures until season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, and evidence of this is the text messages that both surgeons eventually send that are separated by a long distance.

Sandra Oh stayed in the role until season 10 in 2014 when she made the decision to move to Switzerland. Since then, the former Grey’s Anatomy star has walked through different projects playing roles both on the big screen and on television, among which stands out that of Eve Polastri in the drama of BBC, Killing Evewhich is finished with its fourth season.

Last year, Sandra Oh starred in the Netflix comedy that premiered in July called The Chair (The director). In this series, the interpreter of Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy brought to life Dr. Ji-yoon Kim, who addressed issues such as racism, age discrimination and sexism at a university in England. Her performance was so masterful that she was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Sandra Oh claimed she hasn’t been called back for a second season of The Chair on Netflix, and assumes it was canceled

Unfortunately, The Chair was reportedly canceled by Netflix after one season, although there has been no official statement from the streamer. Simply, so far it has not been renewed, which suggests that it will not have the green light for the development of a next installment.

In an interview with the Awards Circuit podcast, Sandra Oh commented that the series shouldn’t be renewed as no one has called it out as of yet. Furthermore, she talked about the process of creating the series, saying that she felt extremely happy that this show came to fruition and that it was a great experience to have been on it.