New series, movies and documentaries

The end of March can already be seen on the horizon, so the time has come to discover all the news that Netflix will release next month. For now there are 50 series, films or documentaries that will arrive on the platform throughout april 2022but that number will grow over the next few days.

Before getting into the matter, I remind you that you can take a look at our reviews of both the best Netflix movies so far in 2022 and the best series on the platform during that same period. A) Yes maybe the wait will be more bearable facing all these titles that are added to its catalog from April:

Series, programs and specials

‘Welcome to Eden’

The new Spanish Netflix series is a thriller in which some young people are invited to an exclusive party on a dream island, but it will soon become clear to them that there is very little paradisiacal about it. Amaia Aberasturi, Belinda, Amaia Salamanca, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Momo, Begoña Vargas, Ana Mena and Berta Vázquez lead the cast.

April 1

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller star in this miniseries created by David E. Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’) and Melissa James Gibson. It tells the story of how a scandal shakes the life of a family from the political elite of the United Kingdom.

15 april

‘The heirs of the Earth’

TV adaptation of the novel by Ildefonso Falcones with a cast led by Yon Gonzalez, Elena Rivera, Rodolfo Sancho and Michelle Jenner. The series will take us to Barcelona in the year 1387 to follow the story of Hugo Llor, a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming an artisan shipbuilder, but his future seems uncertain.

15 april

‘Asked’: April 1

‘The Home Edit: Everything in its place’: April 1

‘The last bus’: April 1

‘Pedro the scaly’: April 1

Beyblade Burst Surge: April 1

‘Abby Hatcher’, season 2: April 1

‘Job proposal’: April 4

‘Michela Giraud: La veritá, lo giuro!: April 6

‘Pálpito’: April 6

‘The ultimatum: Marry or leave’: April 6

‘Erotic lines’: April 8

‘Elite’, season 5: April 8

‘Green eggs and ham’, season 2: April 8

‘Tiger & Bunny’, season 2: April 8

‘Tomorrow’: April 9

‘Hard Cell’: April 12

‘Animal Detectives’: April 12

‘Almost happy’, season 2: April 13

‘The mother-in-law who gave birth to you’: April 13

‘Ultraman’, season 2: April 14

‘Russian Doll’, season 2: April 20

‘Kentaro is pregnant’: April 21

‘Heartstopper’: April 22

‘Komi-san can’t communicate’, season 2: April 27

‘Ozark’, season 4 part 2: April 29

Films

‘Apollo 10½: A Space Childhood’

the filmmaker Richard Linklater he returns to animation to tell us about an adventure set in the context of the 1969 Apollo lunar mission, drawing inspiration for it from his own childhood. Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glen PowellJosh Wiggins participate in it.

April 1

‘The bubble’

new comedy from Judd Apatow about a group of actors who get stuck in a hotel due to the pandemic while trying to finish filming a movie. In its cast, the presence of Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Maria Bakalova, David DuchovnyKeegan-Michael Key, Peter Serafinowicz, and Fred Armisen.

April 1

‘Battle: Freestyle’: April 1

‘Celeb Five: Behind the curtain’: April 1

‘Always at the best time’: April 1

‘Creed II’: April 1

‘Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’: April 1

‘Tiger & Bunny: The Rising’: April 1

‘Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning’: April 1

‘Furoza’: April 6

‘The glass girls’: April 8

‘Yakasha: Ruthless Operations’: April 8

‘Metal Lords’: April 8

‘Between two worlds’: April 8

‘Choose or die’: April 15

‘Man of God’: April 16

‘Let yourself go’: April 22

‘The Siege of Silverton’: April 27

‘Bubble’: April 28

‘Mother’s love’: April 29

documentaries