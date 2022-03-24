New series, movies and documentaries

Not long ago we reviewed all the Netflix releases for the month of April and now it’s time to focus on all the news that will become part of the Disney + catalog starting next month. In total there are these 57 films, series and documentaries:

Movies and short films

‘Death on the Nile’

Kenneth Brangh come back like Hercule Poirot in a new mystery devised by the unrivaled Christie Agatha. The film deserved better luck in its passage through theaters, where it was affected by so much delay and by the controversy surrounding Armie Hammerbut the truth is that it is a most estimable luxury entertainment.

‘Death on the Nile’ review

6 april

‘Fresh’

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in this comedy-horror thriller that explores the world of modern dating, focusing for her on a young woman’s struggle to survive the peculiar tastes of her new partner.

15 april

‘Nate’s dream’: April 1

‘Quills’: April 1

‘A perfect plan’: April 1

‘Sex Appeal’: April 8

‘The call of the wild’: April 8

‘Brubaker’: April 8

‘Phenomenon’: April 8

‘Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat’: April 13

‘Noah’: April 15

‘Eternally friends’: April 15

‘Maximum anxiety’: April 15

‘Le Mans 66’: April 22

‘The devil’s advocate’: April 22

‘A madman is loose in Hollywood’: April 22

‘Sketchbook: how to start drawing’: April 27

‘Crush’: April 29

‘Anywhere else’: April 29

‘The hate you give’: April 29

series and specials

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

A miniseries around the tremendous medical scam orchestrated by Elizabeth Holmes, played for the occasion by amanda seyfried. They also participate Navien Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, Lisa Gay Hamilton or William H. Macy.

20 april

‘What a fabric, Sam’: April 6

‘Alternative Therapy’: April 6

‘Cloak and dagger’ S1-2: April 6

‘Me and the world’, S1-2 and 6: April 6

‘Bluey’ S1-2: April 6

‘The ignorant angels’: April 13

‘New York Police’: April 13

‘Blessed patience’: April 13

‘Fancy Nancy’ S1-2: April 13

‘The Kardashians’: April 14

‘Perfect Harmony’: April 20

‘The last man on earth’: April 20

‘Gigantosaurus’ S1: April 20

‘Ducktales’ S2: April 20

‘Ridley Road’: April 27

‘Kuzco: An emperor at school’ T1-2: April 27

‘The Big Leap: The Great Leap’: April 27

‘Grand Hoyel’: April 27

‘Arena promises’: April 27

‘The wonderful spring of Mickey House’: April 29

documentaries