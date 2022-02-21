New series, movies and documentaries

There are only a few days left until we have to say goodbye to February and welcome March 2022. That is something that streaming platforms take into account when revealing their news and now it’s time to make a stop at the 79 series, movies and documentaries that will arrive on Netflix next month.

Series, programs and specials

‘Do you know who it is?’

Tony Collette stars in this adaptation of the novel by Karin Slaughter in which a young woman, played here by Bella Heatcotediscovers an unknown side of his mother after a visit to the mall that leads to a violent altercation.

March 4

‘The Guardians of Justice’: March 1

‘Wild rhythm’: March 2

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’, season 2: March 3

‘Midnight at Pera Palace’: March 3

‘Whindersson Nunes: É de mim same’: March 3

‘Family business, luxury homes’, season 2: March 3

‘Lies’: March 4

‘More wood’: March 4

‘Patatín y patatón’, season 3: March 8

‘Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You’: March 8

‘Queer Eye Germany’: March 9

‘The Last Kingdom’, season 5: March 9

‘Love, life and a lot of other things’: March 10

‘Kotaro lives alone’: March 10

‘Life after death (with Tyler Henry)’: March 11

‘Once upon a time… but not anymore’: March 11

‘Zenko: The Good Brigade’: March 15

‘Give gas’: March 16

‘Homeland’: March 17

‘Human Resources: March 18

‘Top Boy’, season 2: March 18

‘Alessandro Cattelan: A very simple question’: March 18

‘Comedians in Paris’: March 18

‘Eternally confused and longing for love’: March 18

‘Young, famous and African’: March 18

‘Cracow Monsters’: March 18

‘The Bridgertons’, season 2: March 25

‘Super PupZ’: March 25

Films

‘The Adam Project’

The actor Ryan Reynolds and the manager shawn levy They already collaborated last year on the cute ‘Free Guy’ and now they’re back with an action movie about a man who travels back in time to ask himself for help, but when he was 13 years old.

11 march

‘Stroke of luck’

thriller starring Jason SegelLily Collins and Jesse Plemons which tells the story of how a robbery becomes complicated, since the thief thought to take advantage of the fact that a billionaire was on vacation to commit his crime, but things go awry when he returns to his wife early.

March 18

‘Street Dance (Step Up 2 the Streets)’: March 1

‘Lost in the arctic’: March 2

‘Weekend in Croatia’: March 3

‘American Girl’: March 3

‘The imperceptible thread’: March 4

‘The unhappy’: March 4

‘Nine Men’: March 5

‘The Man in the Sky’: March 5

‘The volunteers’: March 5

‘Hoffman’: March 5

‘The Magic Box’: March 5

‘The Lady with a Lamp’: March 5

‘Maytime in Mayfair’: March 5

‘Nowhere to go’: March 5

‘Concerns’: March 5

‘Chain of Events’: March 5

‘Reveillon chez Bob’: March 5

‘The Flying Scotsman’: March 5

‘The hikers’: March 5

‘I was the double of Montgomery’: March 5

‘The girl with a hundred million’: March 5

‘The testament of Doctor Cordelier’: March 5

‘Keep your seats, please’: March 5

‘Poussiere D’Ange’: March 5

‘Flight of the Sphinx’: March 5

‘Depend des Filles Tour’: March 5

‘Malevil’: March 5

‘The desire in me’: March 8

‘A shadow in my eye’: March 9

‘The invisible gaze’: March 11

‘Docteur Petiot’: March 12

‘Chase’: March 12

‘Max & Jeremy’: March 12

‘Nekotronic’: March 14

‘Marilyn has black eyes’: March 15

‘Hover’: March 15

‘Adam by Eve’: March 15

‘Ruby’s rescue’: March 17

‘Until we meet again’: March 18

‘Black crab’: March 18

‘Ephemera as the cherry blossom’: March 24

documentaries

‘Bad Vegan: Fame, Frauds and Leaks’

New Netflix true crime signed by Chris Smith that explores the case of Sarma Melngailis, a famous vegan restaurateur who married a mysterious man who convinced her that he could make her dog immortal. Everything got worse from there.

9 march