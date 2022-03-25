New setback for Johnny Depp in his legal battle against Amber Heard

We are less than a month away from the defamation trial that has sparked a huge controversy between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The legal matter has become quite a spectacle, because every time a new request or lawsuit arises in the middle of the process, a whole movement arises not only because of what legally involves the ex-partner, but because it brings successful film franchises, in addition of the conversation and battle that arises between the fans of the stars.

From the point of view of the trial, things have been quite difficult for the star of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, but from the external side, which involves public opinion, who has received the most negative comments from the public is Amber Heard. In recent months, everything seemed to indicate that Depp’s status in the trial would finally start to go in his favor, but there are still issues that become an obstacle for him and his team of lawyers.

Among all his launches of counterclaims between one and the other, one emerged in which the actor asked Heard for USD $50 million for the opinion article in the Washington Post that she herself wrote addressing the issue of domestic violence from the perspective of the victim, to which the actress responded with a $100 counterclaim for defamation alleging that Johnny was responsible for the campaign against her through social networks.

According to what is reported dead linethis trial does not seem to be favoring the protagonist of The Young Scissorhands – 91%, because in a small hearing held in recent days, the judge rejected the summary judgment requested by the legal team of Johnny Depp where it was pointed out that Amber Heard could not hide from the anti-SLAPP law, a law that protects citizens of their First Amendment rights such as free speech.

Judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the article written by the interpreter meets all the criteria to be a topic of public interest where, in addition, care was taken not to directly mention the name of Johnny Depp. This still does not mean that Heard wins the lawsuit or that she is immune in the opinion piece, but, in the first instance, she can shield herself from her right to write something of public interest.

Several issues remain to be resolved at the April 11 trial after so many delays, but at least the winds are blowing in favor of Aquaman’s star – 73% hindering one of the main strategies of Johnny’s team. No doubt they still have several plans up their sleeves, and it has been shown that there are also points that seem to favor him, but that will be resolved until the main encounter takes place.

On Amber’s side, the actress has asked that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom not be mentioned, of course because of the damage that being involved in a scandal of this stature could cause the production. Finally, we will have to wait a couple of weeks to know the final result of this battle that has already lasted several years.