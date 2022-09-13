New Shell distributor in Puerto Rico already adds four stations to its network of stations

Toral Petroleum LLC opened this month as the new distributor of Shell gasoline in Puerto Rico for the next 15 years, and the management assured that the quality of the products, the loading operations or the dispatch of fuel from the terminal will not change. Shell in Yabucoa.

With the transaction between Toral Petroleum and Shell, the distribution of the well-known brand of gasoline is now in local hands, since Toral is a Puerto Rican company owned by businessman Nelson Capote.

In these first days, the distributor began supplying four stations and the fifth will begin the transition this week, confirmed Hiram Acevedo, Toral Sales Manager.

The executive told The new day that the Toral stations in Ceiba, Gurabo and two in Guaynabo (Altamira and Guaynabo town) are already marked with the Shell flag. A fifth Toral in San Juan must begin the process today, Mondayif the rain allows it.

Next week there will be another three stations that will change to the Shell flag, which are in the municipalities of Carolina and Caguas, according to Acevedo.

Asked if Toral is currently supplying gasoline to more than a hundred Shell stations throughout the island, the Sales Manager replied that it is not.. “Each one supplies gasoline to the stations with which they have a contract. I imagine that Grupo Sol is the one that supplies these stations”, replied the Toral Sales Manager.

Grupo Sol was Shell’s distributor for more than a decade on the island, a contract that ended on August 31.

“As long as it has the Shell flag, the gasoline must have the brand’s additives. The Shell Petroleum company makes sure of that,” added Acevedo.

Toral is committed to a strategic growth process in keeping with the legacy of trust, quality and innovation that has defined the Shell brand for more than 100 years. According to the new distributor, the main objective is to provide a greater value proposition to consumers, retailers and business partners.

“Today we are here to ensure that Shell stays in Puerto Rico and that consumers will continue to receive the same product that stands out for its quality. As well as our commitment to innovate projects in development for your benefit. We are excited to continue our legacy on the island now hand in hand with Toral.” Kai-Uwe Witterstein, general manager of Shell Licensed Markets, said in a written statement, by reaffirming the brand’s commitment to Puerto Rico.

“At Toral we have the honor of representing Shell, one of the most reputable brands in the market. It is a responsibility that we assume with a great sense of respect. Our commitment is to continue developing the brand on the island, with a focus on quality and service. To do this, we will be working closely with retailers and other business partners to identify opportunities and implement initiatives that result in positive experiences for our consumers,” said Acevedo.

The executive stressed that all the qualities that characterize Shell as one of the best gasolines on the market will continue as is. “In terms of the quality and reliability of the product that we all know, its legacy of innovation, none of that changes.”

“The Shell Regular, Shell V-Power Nitro+ and Shell diesel products do not change either, nor do the loading and dispatch operations at the Shell terminal in Yabucoa or the supply chain throughout the island. Shell is now in Puerto Rican hands with a renewed commitment and focused on increasing access and benefits for all Puerto Ricans,” said the Toral executive.

Acevedo pointed out that both Shell and Toral are aligned in their future plans, which includes the development of marketing programs and innovations to optimize the customer experience at Shell service stations.

“Shell now begins a new phase in its history under the leadership of a local company. The road has been long, a hundred years, but the journey is just beginning hand in hand with Puerto Rico,” added Acevedo.