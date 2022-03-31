New Shepard | Jeff Bezos | Blue Origin successfully completed a new flight with space tourists | NMR | WORLD

The New Shepard, the rocket of the American company Blue Origin, was successfully launched this Thursday, which carried 6 passengers on its fourth space tourism mission and also plans to make these trips a pillar of pop culture.

This rocket, owned by the Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezostook off from the earth at 09:59 am and only minutes later the capsule (with 6 crew members) separated, as planned.

At 10:06 am, the rocket returned safely to Earth, and at 10:10 am the capsule with all six passengers returned to the company’s launch facility in West Texas, CNN reported.

The 6 crew members, including an engineer from Blue Origintook off at more than three times the speed of sound (more than 3,200 km/h) and during the peak of their flight they experienced a moment of weightlessness.

The capsule where these people traveled passed through Karman’s line, located more than 100 kilometers above the ground. This point is known as the area where outer space begins.

The crew included Gary Lai, who worked with Blue Origin for 18 years and held several patents that relate to the design of the New Shepard. This man traveled in place of the comedian Peter Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live star was scheduled to join the crew, but abandoned the mission after Blue Origin announced a schedule change earlier this month.

Lai’s team was joined by Marc Hagle, an Orlando real estate developer, and his wife, Sharon Hagle, who founded a space-focused nonprofit; Marty Allen, an investor and former CEO of a party supply store; Jim Kitchen, businessman and business professor; and George Nield, former associate administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation.

The media could not confirm the cost of the trip per passenger, since Blue Origin he has not revealed it; however, the company auctioned one ticket for US$28 million. The company’s direct competitor, Virgin Galactic, sells seats for $450,000.