new short coming to Disney Plus on November 12th

On the occasion of the newly announced Disney Plus Day, on November 12th a new short of The Simpsons will also be broadcast on the streaming platform

A few hours ago it was announced that the November 12 it will be a sort of “Disney Plus Day“, Given that it is the second anniversary of the launch of the platform streaming owner of the giant, a milestone that Disney obviously wants to celebrate at best with its subscribers.

As we told you, on November 12th they are arriving on the platform’s catalog, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, the cinecomic Marvel which is having a great success at the box office, e Jungle Cruise, the film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Also Boba Fett will have his own special, which will always debut on the same date.

The Disney Plus Day however, it will also be the debut day of the new short of The Simpsons. Since the yellow Springfield family officially became part of the Disney world, in fact, the authors have been having fun creating short animated shorts in which good-naturedly tease the various franchises under the protective wing of the giant.

During their over thirty years of television career The Simpsons had obviously already parodied, albeit unofficially, superheroes. Marvel, Star Wars and so on, but now they can do it without restraining their creativity. Since they arrived on Disney Plus, the platform has been distributing the shorts previously made by The Simpsons, plus the Disney themed ones of recent years, such as The Force Awakens From Its Nap, Star Wars themed, and The Good, The Bart and The Loki, rather self-explanatory.

Currently it is not known yet what the subject of the new short will be, but it has been announced that it will be part of the giveaways that Matt Groening and associates are paying the brands of Disney Plus.

