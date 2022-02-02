New short haircuts winter 2022, in vogue the soft curve bob by Selena Gomez and the boy bob

THE cuts from hair short they are very popular in this winter 2022. In particular, the wonderful can be achieved soft curves bob recently also sported by the beautiful Selena Gomez, so this hairstyle is immediately to be taken into consideration.

New short haircuts winter 2022: the soft curve bob by Selena Gomez

The soft curves bob is the great protagonist of the winter season. For those unfamiliar with it, it is an even helmet with the tips rounded inwards. This type of hairstyle was also chosen by Selena Gomez. The singer showed off her new hair in a photo posted directly on her Instagram profile and of course she got lots of likes from all her admirers.

Advice and curiosities

The length of the soft curves bob worn by Selena Gomez comes slightly below the chin. With the cut in question her face is perfectly framed. As for the styling, Selena has made a super smooth and shiny crease with the center line. To have hair like the one shown by the actress, you must always use suitable products. So they can never be without an oil or a spray and both are perfect for creating a natural glow and nourishing the hair. Jennifer Lopez had also tried the short, smooth bob. Instead Kim Kardashian had opted for a soft and very voluminous styling. Sisters Kylie and Khloe had chosen two medium length bobs, structured and with the tips combed inside.

Short cuts trends winter 2022

Another short cut that is in great demand in salons is the bowl cut or better known as a bowl cut. The hairstyle in question must be customized according to the features of each woman. It should be remembered that this cut can also be handled very easily at home. To make the bowl cut much more original, new shades can be created, such as platinum blonde and copper. In this long roundup of cuts short not even the boy bob. It is a micro helmet whose length reaches below the ears. On the foliage there are some scales just mentioned. On the boy bob you can create waves, a smooth fold or a wet effect.