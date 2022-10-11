New show in the marquee | Cirque du Soleil reconnects with creation

The show Under the same skywhich was to be created in the spring of 2020, will finally be presented on April 20, but under a new name, Echoand with a new director in charge: Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar.

John Siag

The Press

Cirque du Soleil invited the media on Tuesday to present the concept ofEcho. In fact, it is essentially the same show that we were talking about in February 2020, created by the English scenographer Es Devlin, who notably worked with James Thierrée, but also with Beyoncé, Adele or Miley Cyrus.

Only here, the staging of the show did not evolve to the satisfaction of the Cirque, and the communication with the circus artists was not optimal, which confirms to us the director of creation Chantal Tremblay. So Mukhtar had already been appointed to assist Devlin, who danced in the show Love, The Beatles (in Las Vegas) for six years and signed the staging of Messi10among others.

Then the pandemic hit and everything stopped. So back to square one, but this time it’s Mukhtar who is in charge and Es Devlin who signs the scenography. According to Chantal Tremblay, half of the acrobatic content has been reviewed.

The storyline remains the same. We will follow the character of Future (played by Louana Seclet), a young woman who discovers with fascination the process of evolution. Except that the disproportionate growth of the world will make him aware of our progressive disconnection with life, the earth and the animal world.

A huge two-storey cube – created by Es Devlin – will be the main scenographic element.