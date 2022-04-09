new show of force from the Parisians? Follow the meeting of the 31st day of Ligue 1

“Lionel Messi at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium.” It was one of the little jokes that accompanied the Argentinian’s arrival at PSG last August. It will take on its full meaning on Saturday April 9, on the occasion of the 31st day of Ligue 1 (9 p.m.). Scorer last week against Lorient in the big Parisian victory (5-1) against Les Merlus, the sevenfold Golden Ball ended the scarcity and hopes to score in two consecutive L1 matches, which would be a first .

In difficulty in recent weeks, with four defeats in a row, the Clermontois are now in an uncomfortable situation. They are only one point ahead of the first relegation player, Saint-Etienne. Eight days from the end, every point counts for the promoted. Opposite, Paris is firmly installed in its chair of leader, with twelve points ahead of its runner-up, Olympique de Marseille.