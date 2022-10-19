New signings arrive at ‘Emily in Paris’ and give us a clue as to where the new season will go

Emily in Paris warm up engines to surprise all his followers with new episodes on December 21. The third season will pick up where we left off, when Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) was torn between two cities, Chicago and Paris, and between two men: chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his French classmate, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). However, as Netflix has announced, the lives of all the characters will take a turn with the arrival of two new characters. It has been an announcement that has caught his followers by surprise, since it is assumed that everything is already shot for the next premiere, but there are some clues that could indicate where the plot is going to go.

Meet the two new and gorgeous! ‘Emily in Paris’ signings

Netflix has introduced its two new signings describing a little his role in the series. The first is Paul Forman, a British-French actor and model, whom you may have seen on shows like the spanish princess, from HBO. In Emily in Paris will give life to Nicolas de Leon, a handsome businessman who seems to lead a life of luxury and privilege, since he is part of a large family business. Despite being the direct heir to the management, he feels the need to prove his worth, to make it clear to the world that not the result of nepotism, and who also suffers the harsh pressure of status, fame and wealth. But Emily would love to work with someone, what will come as a surprise is through what personal connection she will come into her life.

Interestingly in recent weeks Paul Forman has been seen by Paris Fashion Week beside Ashley Parkwho plays Mindy, who has also been leaving comments frequently on her Instagram account, will there be something between them or will they have struck up a good friendship in the series?

The second signing is that of the international Melia Kreiling, an interpreter born in Switzerland, of British and Greek descent and of American nationality who has also worked in historical fiction such as The Borgias. In Emily in Paris will give life to Sofia Sideris. Her character, a Greek artist whom the protagonist will meet at Camille’s gallery, (Camille Razat) will also have “personal connections” in the capital of love, although she will suddenly find herself immersed in an unexpected forbidden love story.

What is the third season going to be about?

The new episodes will have a major stress factor for Emily, as she has many important decisions to make. From what we have seen in the previews it is not limited to his love interests, also your professional futureWhether he will stay at Sylvie’s agency (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) or go with his former boss Madeline (Kate Walsh), to his new project. Also, his stay in the city of Pariswhich has brought him so much trouble and joy, will be key to the continuation of the season… which seems to start with a surprising impromptu haircut with which many will feel identified.