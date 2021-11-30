New Skoda Karoq 2022: info technical data and price of the renewed SUV

After four years and over half a million units produced, the average SUV of the Bohemian manufacturer undergoes a restyling that updates its aesthetics and technology. The Skoda Karoq 2022 arrives in showrooms with list prices starting from 27,000 euros

Four years after its debut, Skoda Karoq is renewed, updating not only the aesthetics but also the on-board technology to renew the proposal of a concrete medium SUV with greater refinement than the model it replaces. It is the second Sport utility to enter the range four years ago and with over 500,000 units sold it has made an important contribution to the growth of the Bohemian manufacturer, placing itself in the global sales results as the second Skoda model after the Octavia. Here then is revealed the restyling that arrives in dealerships with an updated design with more captivating lines and more refined technology. Petrol and diesel engines, four versions are available Ambition, Executive, Style and Sportline with list prices starting from 27,000 euros. It will be produced in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia and China and is offered in 60 markets.

MORE EFFICIENT AERODYNAMICS – The location of Karoq remains the C segment and compared to the current generation the dimensions do not change: 4,390 mm in length and 1,841 in width, for a height that reads 1,603 mm and a wheelbase of 2,638 mm. The front grille changes while the front headlights, as well as the rear ones, are more slender and equipped with optional LED technology. Alloy wheels (17, 18 and 19 inches), rear-view mirrors and rear spoiler have been redesigned improving the aerodynamic profile, with a view to a general optimization of consumption and emissions thanks to a coefficient of friction Cx reduced by 9%, which it now stands at 0.30. Two new body colors are also making their debut: Sunset Orange and Graphite Gray.

NEW INFOTAINMENT WITH VOICE ASSISTANT – Stylistic and content novelties also for the interior of the Skoda Karoq 2022, with new upholstery such as (including recyclable and vegan materials) and renewed finishes. The infotainment system has also been updated, now equipped with permanently connected thanks to the eSim which allows you to always be online and to use Skoda Connect services, apps or “Laura”, the digital voice assistant, who can understand 15 languages ​​using online data. The dashboard is fully digital with a screen which, depending on the version, can be 8 or 10.23 inches. Map and software updates are installed “over the air”. As in the first series the trunk measures 521 liters with the seats in the standard position and 1,630 with the sofa folded down.

SAFETY AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS – The new Karoq brings with it a new technological baggage, also for the safety sector. The main innovations concern the Adas assistance systems with a standard equipment that includes Front Assistant with Predictive Pedestrian Protection, City Emergency Brake and Multi-Collision Brake prevents the vehicle from proceeding uncontrollably after a collision. In option there is then the Travel Assistant package which incorporates up to eight assistance systems including predictive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and active lane keeping. On request there is also the system that reacts to impending collisions to prevent or minimize the severity of the consequences of the impact.

PETROL AND DIESEL ENGINES UP TO 190 HP – In terms of engines, the Skoda Karoq 2022 can count two diesel and three petrol units, optimized to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. There are no hybrid or gas versions, at the base of the engine range there is the three-cylinder 1.0 Tsi Evo with 110 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque, followed by the four-cylinder 1.5 Tsi Evo with 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque that can be combined with both the six-speed manual gearbox and the seven-speed automatic). The top among the petrol engines is represented by the 2.0 Tsi 190 hp with all-wheel drive and seven-speed DSG gearbox. The alternative to diesel is the four-cylinder 2 liter diesel available with 116 or 150 hp, respectively with maximum torque of 300 and 360 Nm, with the more powerful variant also available 4×4.

