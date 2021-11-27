New smartphone? The 5 top models on offer for Black Friday

The Black Friday has officially arrived, the “real Friday” most awaited by shoppers. Despite the fact that for several days Amazon and various large-scale retail brands have activated more or less inviting promotions, today the offers come alive. Why not take advantage of that expected change of smartphone, or perhaps for an early Christmas present. There really is something for all tastes, from those for those who do not have much budget available to medium-high or very high-end devices.

Some offers on Amazon will allow save money even several hundred euros, especially when it comes to first-class smartphones. But be careful, among the opportunities also those to be seized as they will expire in the next few hours. Here are some examples of what are the major “temptations” of today.

Smartphone, the 5 best offers for Black Friday

Black Friday is traditionally associated with the richest and most elusive offers. As some will know, on Amazon there are both offers lasting up to a few days as well as “Lightning offers” which are active only for a few hours. Those to be seized in short, without further ado.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Starting with one of the Chinese flagship smartphones OPPO. This is the Find X3 Pro, a high-end smartphone equipped with 4 cameras (three rear and one front) and 5G technology. The connector is USB-C, while the equipment is 12GB of RAM and 256 of memory for file and data storage. In these hours it will be possible to take the device home for about 849 euros, instead of the usual 1,149, with a saving of 300 euros.

iPhone 12 mini

Discounts at Apple could not be missing today. An opportunity to take home a decidedly valid smartphone even not the very latest model. The offer is about iPhone 12 mini, available both with 64 GB memory (649 euros instead of 719) and in the 128 GB version (719 euros instead of 769).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Another offer to be seized by Samsung, which sees its Galaxy Z Flip3 on offer at 949 euros instead of 1,149. A saving of 200 euros for what is among the currently flagship devices of the Korean house. Equipped with 5G technology, but above all with a folding screen.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The offers are not lacking even for smartphones in the lower price range. For example, with about 299 euros (instead of 399) it is possible to buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, a 5G device with triple camera and 128 GB of memory. To date it is presented as the thinnest and lightest smartphone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Among the most advantageous offers of this Black Friday, another highly appreciated smartphone from Xiaomi could not be missing. The discount percentage for this offer is quite interesting, 33% less for Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. The device is available at 199 euros instead of the usual 299, and makes 256 GB memory and drop resistance i its strengths.

This article contains affiliate links. Find out more