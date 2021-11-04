new songs and exclusive Christmas covers

Christmas has arrived on Amazon Music: many new unreleased songs and covers on the streaming platform owned by Bezos.

The most magical time of the year has arrived, and in great anticipation on Amazon Music. On the platform of streaming it’s already Christmas. And it is not only with the most popular great classics of this period, but also with many new songs and unreleased covers. The cover of I’ll Be Home for Christmas signed by Camila Cabello, one of the most beautiful and haunting voices in American pop. But there is no lack of others great interpretations by some of the stars of international music.

Christmas decorations

New Christmas songs on Amazon Music

An avalanche of exclusive Christmas content has arrived on Amazon Music. A nice upfront gift from Jeff Bezos’ group music streaming platform. It stands out among all the new songs I’ll Be Home for Christmas sung by Camila Cabello. But it’s not the only song noteworthy.

Dan + Shay they signed a new original song just for Amazon, Pick Out a Christmas Tree. Leon Bridges performed a reimagined version of Purple Snowflakes by Marvin Gaye. Then there is also an original song by Sech, Navidena card. But it doesn’t stop there: a cover of The Christmas Waltz sung by the gorgeous Norah Jones, and an irresistible version of Jingle Bell Rock sung by the talented Alessia Cara.

On Amazon Music it’s already Christmas

In short, as every year, Amazon has chosen to make the Christmas period even more magical for its customers, with many new ones original songs, from revisited classics to pop, rap, jazz, rock and di all genres. All that remains is to choose your favorites, listening to them on the devices connected with our Amazon Music account.

Below is a short excerpt from the piece by Camila Cabello: