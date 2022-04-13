New sorceress confirmed for Doctor Strange 2? Possible leak

He is an important character in the Doctor Strange mythology who would make his debut in the Sorcerer Supreme sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been emerging as one of the most ambitious projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead bringing the Sorcerer Supreme to life. He will not be alone because Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), América Chávez (Xochitl Gómez), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) are confirmed.

All these characters will appear in the context of the multiverseso expect even more faces from graphic novels to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In that sense, a curious situation points to a sorceress who has a history within the mythology of the character. Mark Wagnerone of the film’s stunt coordinators shared on his networks “reference material” given to him by director Sam Raimi.

The sorceress who would come to Doctor Strange 2

Yes, the filmmaker responsible for the sequel to Doctor Strange shared with this industry professional a graphic novel that features the main character along with Wong and Clea, a sorceress who has ties to Dormammu, studied magic with Strange and even had an affair with Stephen. Will it be part of the next entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The truth is that long before Mark Wagner shared this “reference material” Rumors sounded that pointed to Clea within Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesseven, with a very popular actress as a likely candidate to personify this sorceress: Charlize Theron. So far these rumors have not been confirmed by official sources close to production.

One possibility is that, within a plot as rich as that of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Clea make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe but as a presentation through a cameo that simply gives us a clear reference to the character and his future importance in the mythology of the MCU. The sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme is coming to the cinema next May 5.