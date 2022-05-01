Entertainment

New specialist in Strategic Communication for La Guajira

Lenis Rodríguez Gil, Michelle Paola Rodríguez Rodríguez, Manuel Rodríguez Mendoza.
Lenis Rodríguez Gil, Michelle Paola Rodríguez Rodríguez, Manuel Rodríguez Mendoza.

In days spent in the city of Bogotá, the Minute of God University Corporation – UniMinuto through the Ministry of National Education granted the title of specialist in strategic communication for organizations to the young Michelle Paola Rodriguez Rodrigueza native of the carboniferous municipality of Albanian, where she served as press officer for the Mayor’s Office during the previous administration.

«I had the opportunity to share with my colleagues, to live the experience, to learn a little more about communication from a more social aspect, in which we understand that communication is an entity of social transformation and through it we can also transform communications from the human part.

I am willing to serve my Guajira from my knowledge, because for that we prepare ourselves, in addition to contributing to our personal growth» says Michelle.

Michelle in the company of Maria Juliana Fernández Barrera and Fabiana Del Pilar Ramírez.
Michelle in the company of Maria Juliana Fernández Barrera and
Fabiana Del Pilar Ramirez.

He was in the company of his mother Lenis Rodriguez Gil and his cousin Manuel rodriguez mendozaon a cloudy afternoon that coincided with nostalgia for finishing a cycle that generated strong ties with his peers.

Here with the group of graduates.
Here with the group of graduates.

From the editorial area we extend our congratulations to this young woman for this triumph and we wish her many more successes in her life.

