NEW SPECIALIZED TURBO LEVO FINALLY COMES ALUMINUM

Specialized launched its 150mm eMTB, the new Turbo Levo, but as usual, the Californian brand first presented the top-of-the-range versions, namely the S-Works Turbo Levo, the Turbo Levo Pro and the Turbo Levo Expert all with carbon frames.

Given the success that the new Turbo Levo has enjoyed, also confirmed by our Test which consecrated it as one of the best e-bikes in its category, there were many ebikers who were waiting for the release of the cheaper versions. Those that are with an aluminum frame.

From today those bikers are satisfied, in fact Specialized presents the two versions of its e-mtb with aluminum frame, the Turbo Levo Alloy Comp and the Turbo Levo Alloy, but not only because the “entry-level” carbon model, the Specialized, also arrives alongside them Turbo Levo Comp Carbon.

WHAT CHANGES FROM THE CARBON FRAME?

Between Specialized Turbo Levo in carbon and Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy there is practically no difference other than the material with which it is made. The geometry S-Sizing in 6 different sizes remains unchanged, with Mullet set-up (i.e. 29er front and 27.5 “rear wheel), as well as angles that are confirmed at 76 ° for the seat tube and 64.5 ° for the steering angle, with 452 mm reach in S3 (about size M) and undercarriage 442 mm.

Another thing Specialized worked on for the new Turbo Levo was to use forks with a rake from 44 mm, therefore with a reduced offset, and consequently also lengthen the Trail. The Turbo Levo is 115 mm longer in each size, this means a much more stable bike at high speeds and above all with a great ability to “eat” the ground.

The engine doesn’t change either, it’s the Specialized Turbo Full Power System 2.2, based on the Brose Drive S Mag. The battery is 700 Wh with a superior expander that keeps it offset to avoid noise.

The maximum duration of the 700 Wh battery is given between 50 and 70 km and between 4 and 5.5 hours of use, a duration that we fully confirm since in a long day of Enduro we have covered almost 40 km with 1300 meters of difference in altitude in just over 4 hours and we arrived at the end with still 34% of battery. If you want to get into all the details of the Specialized Turbo Full Power System 2.2 engine, read the‘article introducing the new Turbo Levo 2022

TCU MASTERMIND, BUT NOT FOR ALUMINUM

The two new eMTBs Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy and Comp Alloy will not have the TCU Mastermind, which is the super-intelligent brain we saw on the new Turbo Levo 2022, but the “old” classic Turbo Levo TCU. The TCU Mastermind will instead be present on the Turbo Levo Comp Carbon version.

MasterMind Turbo Control Unit (TCU) is essentially the “brain” of the Turbo Levo. It is the hardware and software that controls the motor, battery, and bike you interact with. It allows the tuning of the power unit in real time while driving and shows all the relevant data on the autonomy of the eMtb and on the excursion in progress. MasterMind TCU also allows for over-the-air upgrades so your bike improves over time. Finally, the MasterMind TCU integrates seamlessly with the Mission Control app for advanced tuning, diagnostics and more. The display of the new TCU is LCD with up to 4 data fields and allows total customization with the choice of 30 different data values.

FLIP CHIP AND VARIABLE STEERING SERIES FOR THE COMP

On all Comp and base versions of the Specialized Turbo Levo pedal assisted mtb there is the flip chip on the rear of the chainstays. The bottom bracket is raised or lowered with a 7 mm scissor, while the steering angle can be varied between 63 ° and 65.5 °.

Both the Comp Alloy and the Comp Carbon will have the possibility to vary the steering angle through a series of interchangeable eccentric caps, this allows you to vary the geometry in 6 different positions to adapt the e-bike precisely to any type of terrain. and exit. The Flip Chip can be moved with a simple Allen key, even in the middle of an exit, while the caps need more work.

MODELS AND PRICES

In Italy the Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy Base (6000 euros) will be offered in 4 different colors, 3 for the Turbo Levo Comp Alloy (7,000 euros) and only one for the Turbo Levo Comp Carbon (8,200 euros).

TURBO LEVO COMP CARBON 2022

Chassis: Carbon FACT11

Motor: Specialized Turbo full power System 2.2

Battery: Specialized M3-700, 700 Wh

Display: Specialized Master Mind TCU

Fork: Fox Float 36 Rhythm, 44mm offset, 160mm

Shock absorber: Fox DPS Performance Elite

Exchange: SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed

Crankset: Praxis M30, 160 mm, 32t

Sprocket pack: SRAM PG-1275, 10-52t

Brakes: SRAM Guide RS

Wheels: Specialized with aluminum rims that have a 30mm internal channel

Tires: Butcher Grid Trail, Gripton, 29×2.6 ”; rear Eliminator Grid Trail, Gripton, 27.5×2.6 ”

Handlebar stem: Aluminum Trail, 35 mm

Handlebar: Aluminum 780 mm, 8 ° backsweep, 6 ° upsweep, diameter 35 mm

Telescopic seat tube: X-Fusion Manic

Saddle: Bridge Comp

Colors: Satin black – light silver – gloss black

Price: € 8,200

TURBO LEVO COMP 2022

Chassis: Specialized M5 aluminum

Motor: Specialized Turbo full power System 2.2

Battery: Specialized M3-700, 700 Wh

Display: Specialized TCU

Fork: Fox Rhythm 36, 150/160 mm according to the sizes

Shock absorber: Fox DPS Performance

Exchange: SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed

Crankset: Praxis M30, 160 mm, 32t

Sprocket pack: SRAM PG-1275, 10-52t

Brakes: SRAM Guide R

Wheels: Specialized with aluminum rims that have a 30mm internal channel

Tires: Butcher Grid Trail, Gripton, 29×2.6 ”; rear Eliminator Grid Trail, Gripton, 27.5×2.6 ”

Handlebar stem: Aluminum Trail, 35 mm

Handlebar: Aluminum 780 mm, 8 ° backsweep, 6 ° upsweep, diameter 35 mm

Telescopic seat tube: X-Fusion Manic

Saddle: Bridge Comp

Colors: Black – Dove gray – black; Sage green – Cool gray – Black; Flo red – black; Cobalt – light silver

Price: 7,000 euros

TURBO LEVO 2022

Chassis: Specialized M5 aluminum

Motor: Specialized Turbo full power System 2.2

Battery: Specialized M3-500, 500 Wh

Display: Specialized TCU

Fork: Rockshox 35 Silver, 150/160 mm according to the sizes

Shock absorber: Rockshox Deluxe Select R

Exchange: SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed

Crankset: Praxis M30, 160 mm, 32t

Sprocket pack: SRAM NX Eagle PG-1230, 11-50t

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE

Wheels: Specialized with aluminum rims that have a 30mm internal channel

Tires: Butcher Grid Trail, Gripton, 29×2.6 ”; rear Eliminator Grid Trail, Gripton, 27.5×2.6 ”

Handlebar stem: Aluminum Trail, 35 mm

Handlebar: Aluminum 780 mm, 8 ° backsweep, 6 ° upsweep, diameter 35 mm

Telescopic seat tube: TranzX

Saddle: Body Geometry Bridge

Colors: Black – light silver – black; Ice blue – black; Oasis black

Price: € 6,000

INFO LINE

All information on the new Turbo Levo can be found on the official website www.specialized.com/it/it, where with SEARCH DEALER, we can find the Specialized store closest to home.