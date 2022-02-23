New specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine?

NA+ spokesperson on health, Cristina Ibarrola.

has presented a motion in the Regional Parliament to urge the Government of Spain to create the newas a primary specialty, added to the current Map of medical specialties of the National Health System in Spain.

The statement of reasons for the proposal of the coalition that integrates UPN, Cs and PP highlights that the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine “has already been recognized in 22 countries of the European Union and in more than 100 countries around the world”. And he recalls that in Spain “it has been supported for 30 years by the Spanish Society of Urgencies and Emergencies (Semes)”.

As highlighted in a statement, “the citizen has given and gives to the urgent attention very important“. “Something that has been evidenced in a more striking way in these two years of pandemic, in which the emergency services have assessed health problems derived from the saturation of Primary Care, the delay in diagnostic tests, in early detection programs of cancer or worsening on waiting lists, often constituting the emergency and emergency services, the first entrance to the health system used by the citizen”, he adds.

Likewise, it maintains that “the lack of recognition of the specialty has caused a significant percentage of professionals who work in emergency and emergency services to switch to other medical activity in health servicesmaking it difficult to attract and retain talent, trained professionals, trained and trained in activities related to medical care in urgent care and emergencies”.

For NA+, “the non-existence of the title of specialist in Emergency and Emergency Medicine does not guarantee homogeneity training of all professionals who work in the emergency services of the National Health System, nor does it ensure uniformity in the hundreds of millions of medical acts that are performed each year”. “This situation is exceptional, since in the rest of the specialized medical activity, this homogeneity and uniformity are present”, he points out.

Thus, the coalition has pointed out that “with the creation of the specialty of Emergency Medicine, it is intended to improve the quality of care and patient safety in emergency care and health emergencies in Spain, standardization in care and training for these services, as well as allowing the free movement of professionals in the European Union”.