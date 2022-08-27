New species of reptile found in Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 85 years

A practically fortuitous finding, which occurred a decade ago, gave way to the first discovery of a species of reptile in Puerto Rico in more than 85 years.

“I was comparing the geckos from Puerto Rico and Hispaniola with the geckos that are endemic to (Island of) Mona and Desecheo. We were in Rincón looking for another species, which is what one finds throughout Puerto Rico, and we found these little animals on some roads that were opened for the ‘mountain biking’ races for (the Central American and Caribbean Games) Mayagüez 2010, which were roads that were not open before that,” said biologist Alondra Díaz Lameiro, who was working on her master’s thesis in 2012.

“One of my professors, Dr. Taras Oleksyk, picked it up and says ‘Lark, what is this?’ I remember that we relaxed with (the idea that he was a) new species and I (thought) ‘my desire’. We compared it with other species in Puerto Rico and we saw that it was physically different. My project already had a genetic component and so we compared it genetically with the other species and we saw that the differences were significant and warranted giving it a specific name,” said Díaz Lameiro, today an assistant professor at the Mayagüez University Campus (RUM) of the Universidad of Puerto Rico (UPR).

The mountain and sea gecko, scientifically baptized as Sphaerodactylus verdeluzicolabecame the tenth endemic species of salamanquita in Puerto Rico, of which seven live in different regions of the big island and the other three occupy the islands of Mona, Monita and Desecheo.

Both the common and scientific names of the new species were inspired by the song “Verde luz” by singer-songwriter Antonio Cabán Vale, with which the authors of the study hope it will awaken a feeling of attachment to the geckos and motivate both their conservation and that of its habitat.

The new gecko is usually about an inch long, so they are smaller than the common gecko, which is the only species of this group that is found around all of Puerto Rico.

“Many people distinguish this group (little geckos) by their white dots on their backs, people say they have eyes on their backs. The common species has large eyes, while the new one has two very small dots, which are called ocelli”, described Díaz Lameiro.

The new gecko has been observed in Rincón and the Río Abajo State Forest. (Supplied / Eliacim Agosto-Torres)

So far, the new species of lizard has been identified both in Rincón – where Díaz Lameiro and Professor Oleksyk observed it for the first time – and in the Río Abajo State Forest, in Utuado, which includes the karst area in the northwestern region of the island.

Although the gecko has natural predators, particularly large insects, such as scorpions and scorpions, as well as some ants, Díaz Lameiro said that the main threat to its existence is excessive development in the karst zone.

“The geckos eat termites and ants and (other) tiny insects. Its greatest danger would be the destruction of its habitat,” the scientist reported, mentioning that, although it is not possible to estimate the population of the mountain and sea gecko at this time, preliminary observations suggest that it is consistent with that of others of its kind.

“So far we have only found it in two places. We know from museum specimens collected long ago and collected under another name that it is found throughout the area. There are specimens from Quebradillas, Florida and I think from Isabela. We understand that at some point it had a wide distribution, we cannot confirm it yet, but they are quite chavones to find. The survey was done only in Rincón and what we saw is that it is quite stable or comparable with other similar species. We are not worried yet (but) if the only populations are those from Rincón and Río Abajo, there would be reason to say that the species is vulnerable,” Díaz Lameiro mentioned, adding that one of the challenges for the scientific community will be learn more about the degree of genetic diversity of the species.

Although that first encounter with the mountain and sea gecko dates back to 2012, the in-depth investigations that could corroborate the discovery of a new species had to wait several years while he completed his doctorate and scientists from other latitudes were incorporated, explained Díaz. Lameiro.

In addition to scientists from UPRM, experts from UPR Río Piedras, Universidad Central del Caribe, Oakland University, Marquette University and Sam Houston State University participated in the research, according to the press release.

“In 2016 we were joined by another group of researchers who had found the same species in the Río Abajo State Forest. There were experts in other areas such as Dr. (Juan) Daza, who is an expert in osteology and described the bones of the animals to compare them physically, in size. We made an article with much more weight, much more evidence”, stressed Díaz Lameiro.

With its discovery, the bush and sea gecko became the tenth species of gecko in Puerto Rico. (Supplied / José R. Almodóvar)

In the scientific article, published last Tuesday, in addition to Díaz Lameiro, Daza and Oleksyk, there are co-authors Catalina I. Villamil, Tony Gamble, Brendan J. Pinto, Alexandra Herrera-Martínez, Richard Thomas, Justin M. Bernstein, James E. Titus McQuillan, Stuart V. Nielsen, Eliacim Agosto-Torres, Alberto R. Puente-Rolón, Fernando J. Bird-Picó, and Juan Carlos Martínez-Cruzado.

“There are always new things to find, in fact, that was one of the conclusions of the article, that even in places that have been studied extensively, when comparing Puerto Rico with other places in the Caribbean such as Haiti or Cuba, that not as much is known. . You can always find something new, even in groups that are understood to be quite stable, like reptiles. Finding a new species is often a matter of luck, of being at the right time and having enough knowledge to recognize that it is something new or different”, the scientist stressed.