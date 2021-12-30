new specification and new functionality, but the certification remains confusing – Nerd4.life

After deciding to collect all the HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 cables and ports under the only HDMI 2.1 certification, here is our news about it, the association responsible for the widespread video standard, also used to connect consoles to any screen, decided to add a new specification HDMI 2.1a which unfortunately is not intended to clarify things, but if nothing else corresponds to the introduction of an interesting new feature.

From a new specification we would have expected a distinction of HDMI 2.1 that would make it easier to distinguish screens with all the latest generation specifications, such as 4K 120Hz with VRR and ALLM, from 4K 60Hz screens lacking gaming technology, before. identified with the words HDMI 2.0 and now ended up in the cauldron that has become HDMI 2.1. Instead, the new wording is limited to identifying the addition of a single novelty, however interesting.

HDMI 2.1a corresponds to support for Source-Based Tone Mapping technology which will allow video sources to enhance the image by calibrating to the screen

The standard HDMI 2.1a, was born to indicate support for the Source-Based Tone Mapping, a feature linked to HDR allowing the video source, such as a streaming service, to communicate with the screen, obtaining information on the brightness and calibrating the signal to improve the Tone Mapping. It therefore promises to improve the HDR performance automatically, especially in situations where HDR and SDR content are mixed, including the interfaces of video players and streaming services.