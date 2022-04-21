New spot for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen giving it their all

Wanda Maximoff and Stephen Strange unleash their magical powers in the new spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Just two weeks is what remains for us to settle down in our favorite cinema, bucket of popcorn and soda in hand or not, to enjoy Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

The first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of this 2022 will hit the big screen next May 6th in our country, with many mysteries to solve, rumors to confirm or deny, and a lot, a lot of magic.

Marvel Studios has its promotional machinery in full swing, and there’s rarely a day when we don’t get new material related to the premiere of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Today we have a new spot for television, entitled “Experience”. You can find it below:

VIDEO Doctor Strange Spot in the Multiverse of Madness: “Experience”

We see that attempts to reverse the situation by Stephen Strange they won’t work. Wanda Maximoff, the brand new Scarlet Witchwill try to make him see that “he can’t fix the multiverse”.

benedict cumberbatch He returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the former Sorcerer Supreme. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Strange has a lot to think about, and a lot of people to convince that what he did was necessary.

Elizabeth Olsen dons the mantle of Wanda Maximoff again after fully becoming the Scarlet Witch in her own television series for Disney Plus. The film will continue Wanda’s story where she left off with Scarlet Witch and Vision.

They complete the cast of this key film for the future of the UCM Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

Sam Raimi, director of the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguirereturns to Marvel to take over from Scott Derrickson leading Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. The director of the first film remains attached to the project, but as an executive producer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens May 6. Until then, Moon Knight, the Disney Plus series starring Oscar Isaac, will accompany us on the wait every Wednesday.