New squeezes on travel to the EU: the number of countries asking for mandatory entry buffers has risen to 8

The number of European countries that require a negative anti-Covid test from all those arriving from other EU member states, even if vaccinated, has risen to eight. This is what we read from the information published on the European Commission portal Reopen-Eu. In addition to Italy, countries such as Portugal and Greece, which had already announced it, Cyprus, Austria, Ireland, Sweden and Latvia have also decided to introduce this measure. The obligation will remain in effect at least until the first week of January 2022. Several controversies were unleashed following the decision of our country to issue an ordinance establishing the obligation to have an entry buffer from 15 December to 31 January 2022 and quarantine for the unvaccinated. The reaction of the EU Commission, which had initially denounced that it had not been informed in time by the Italian government, is harsh. The restrictive measures within the EU – the EU executive explained – must always be “proportional and justified” and must remain in force “for a short period”. The stricter rules must always be “justified on the basis of the real situation”, said the vice-president of the EU Commission, Vera Jourova, seeing that “these individual decisions by states undermine people’s confidence that conditions are the same everywhere in the EU” .

