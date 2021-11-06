New Stadium in Milan, there is the OK of the Municipality (with projects and financial plans to be redone)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The council of the Municipality of Milan approves the resolution for the construction of the new one stadium of Inter and Milan, radically lowering the volumes of future constructions compared to what was hoped for by sports clubs before Covid, when the debate on the plant was in full swing and possible projects inspired by international realities had already been shown. Already at the end of 2019 the city council of Milan had bound the project to new adjustments, first of all the downsizing of the building, binding it to the limits imposed by the PGT for the whole city. And then to the conservation of a part of San Siro, to be transformed into an area for youth athletics and women’s football.

It does not go beyond the 0.35 of buildability

Two years later, with the reconfirmation of the mayor himself, he returned to talk about it, starting in fact from the same point. Indeed, it is the new one municipal council to reiterate that it will not be possible to go beyond it 0.35 of buildability, while the sports clubs initially assumed to exceed 0.60. «The adjustment of the territorial building index to the maximum required by the Standard of Territory Government Plan approved with reference to the “San Siro” Great Urban Function, equal to 0.35 sq m / sq m, the reconfiguration of the area where the “Meazza” currently stands as a sports district, with extensive enhancement and green increase and the updating of the Economic and Financial Plan in the subsequent planning phase are the conditions under which the Board has decided to confirm the declaration of public interest“. This is the note issued by Palazzo Marino.

The stage should be completed after the Winter Olympics of Milan and Cortina in 2026, given that the inauguration of the Games will have to take place at San Siro, as indicated in the candidacy dossier and by the will of the mayor Giuseppe Sala, who recently reiterated it. In short, San Siro will remain standing for at least five years.

The word goes back to the clubs

Now, however, for the new stadium it is difficult to talk not only about the conclusion of the works, but also about the departure, because the teams – until two years ago intending to invest 1.2 billion for an owned and co-managed facility – will have to (re) to deal with a new project, which involves different volumes, especially as regards the adjacent commercial activities, the true core business. So the financial plan will also need to be revised.

The word now passes to Milan and Inter, because in fact Palazzo Marino has already had its say. Times and investments will have to be rewritten. Mayor Sala he comments: «This is a green light that will allow the teams to move towards the executive project, which requires time and investment. From our point of view it is positive because we led the teams to accept the Pgt index which was the thing that was most important to me. There will also be a lot of green. I believe that a new park of 50 thousand square meters will come out ».