New stadium in San Siro, Sala-Moratti clash. The mayor: “If you want to save the Meazza, buy it.” The reply: “Unhappy joke”

If they want to save it Meazza stadium, “Come forward and we are available, when the time comes, to sell this asset”. “Among the many who come forward, I think of Massimo Moratti, if they want to acquire it, we are delighted “: the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, comments the press release of Yes Meazza Committee, created to save the current and historic San Siro facility, avoiding the construction of the new stadium. The annoyed response of the mayor provokes the reaction of the former Inter president, who at the Journal he replies: “I found Mayor Sala’s exit quite unhappy. How do you say ‘if he buys it’? AND a country joke“.

The clash between Sala and Moratti arises precisely from the communiqué of November 14 of the Sì Meazza Committee, to which more than 150 personalities from civil society have already joined, including precisely Milly And Massimo Moratti. There are former municipal councilors of three different councils, the former ATM president Bruno Rota, the former deputy mayor and founder of the Verdi Orchestra Luigi Corbani, the former prefect Bruno Ferrante, the promoter Claudio Trotta (which has brought Springsteen to San Siro several times). Then Gabriella Bruschi, president of the San Siro coordination which immediately fought to avoid the demolition of the Meazza, together with the engineers Riccardo Aceti And Nicola Magistretti who have already filed a feasibility plan just for the renovation of the current plant, as he said ilfattoquotidiano.it.

“Our movement operates not against something, but for the safeguard and any modernization of the Meazza Stadium, to recover a green the immense expanse of concrete around the stadium, however redevelop the urban environment however, already involved in other real estate transactions “, reads the press release. “We hope that the Mayor and the Executive will quickly bring them to the City Council reasons at the basis of the declaration of public interest “, writes the Committee, because” the Council of Milan on the proposal of the Mayor has resolved the ‘public interest’ of nothing: in fact there is no feasibility study; the project of the new stadium on the construction of which consequently real estate and financial intervention is carried out proportionate only to the cost of the new plant (as required by the law); there is above all one motivation as required by law, on the renunciation of the priority obligation, the recovery of the existing stadium “.

According to the Committee, “the Meazza stadium is not even to be ‘recovered’. Recently the stadium hosted important competitions: from the derby to the semifinal and final of Uefa Nations League. In 2016 (only five years ago) further interventions were made by the Municipality for the static safety of the system and the adaptation to international standards, such as to allow the holding of the final of Champions League (Real Madrid- Atletico Madrid). In September 2021 they were done further tests on the first ring they confirmed the solidity of the structure. And the existing structure can allow, according to many engineers and architects, to execute interventions for the showbiz, as requested by the two companies: and the whole, a much lower costs, less than half of the cost of a new plant, which has not yet been defined “. “It seems right and correct to us – reads the press release – that in the most representative office of all citizens, in the headquarters of the CMunicipal onsiglio, perform technical documents administrative, feasibility studies, and the Mayor and the Giunta motivate, today, not two years ago, the need the demolition of the Meazza Stadium “.

Words that evidently did not like the mayor Sala: “I was elected for this, therefore the my decisions I took them. The theme of the old stadium is very simple: keep such a stadium running, make one good maintenance, keeping it safe is something that costs between 5 and 10 million per year. Among the many who come forward, I think of Massimo Moratti, if they want to acquire him, we are very happy “. “The real problem is that the Municipality of Milan, for the good of its citizens, cannot keep itself costs for implants unusedSala clarified, thus implying that the new stadium will be built. Moratti himself underlined it: “With these words Sala officially announced that the new stadium is being built, while I thought it was still there. room to reconsider. He said he made the choices, he made a choice and now I wait for it to proceed, without stopping at words “.