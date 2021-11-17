New stadium, poisons between Beppe Sala and Massimo Moratti. “Buy him the Meazza.” «Acid and unhappy sentence» – Corriere.it

from Stefano Landi and Andrea Senesi

Milan, the mayor on the Meazza-saving committee: «If they want to hold a referendum, let them do it. Moratti? Come forward ». Former Inter president: «I didn’t think my subscription could cause such a sensation. The mayor evidently speaks like this because they have already decided that San Siro is no longer needed ”

The stadium by its nature is a bulky thing. San Siro, with its history of dreams, cups and champions, is much more so. For this reason, day after day, the list of the committee that asks to go through a referendum before deciding whether to bring it down at the table grows longer. But yesterday Mayor Beppe Sala downgraded the issue: “If you want to hold a referendum on the stadium, go ahead and do it.”

Who is on the anti-demolition committee The list of names is colorful. But in front of everyone there is that name that moves a little more than others. That of the former president of Inter, then former landlord, Massimo Moratti. To whom Sala yesterday asked for a sort of step forward: “Come forward then and buy the stadium.” A few hours pass. Moratti does not make any offers. Nor is he emptying the piggy bank. But he didn’t like the indecent proposal at all. “A very unfortunate joke,” attacks the former president of the Triplete. The provocation from Palazzo Marino has rekindled the question: “A sour answer – continues Moratti -. I didn’t think my subscription could cause such a stir. It was just a certificate of participation in a place I love. And that I would not keep alive as a monument to Garibaldi, but to let the Milan teams play for us ». For this reason, when they brought back Sala’s joke, he tried to read behind the lines: “The mayor obviously speaks like this because they have already decided that San Siro is no longer needed”.

The maintenance costs of the stadium The mayor had said even more in the morning. “Keep such a stadium running, keep it safe and good maintenance is something that costs between 5 and 10 million a year. If they want to acquire it, we are delighted. The real problem is that the Municipality of Milan cannot, for the good of the citizens, keep costs for unused plants ». There’s more. Because Sala, on the same occasion, had also roughly liquidated the hypotheses of a referendum in defense of the old San Siro. The consultation? “They do it, but the referendum can’t take away the decision-making from the mayor’s role, I was elected for this. So I made my decisions ». In short, the game is closed. With or without citizen referendum. Words that Luigi Corbani, former deputy mayor of the red-green councils, did not like. “Reactions seem broken, over the top. A mayor must accept the debate, cannot and must not demonize dissent or the hypothesis of a consultation. I remember that the Tognoli junta held the referendum on the closure of the historic center to private cars and then decided accordingly. As for the provocation on the purchase of San Siro, the plant is already of the Milanese who have spent a lot of money to renovate it over the decades. San Siro is not owned by Sala ».

The proposal for a referendum From Massimo Moratti to Claudio Trotta, the promoter of great rock events. From the former prefect Bruno Ferrante to the lawyer Felice Besostri, from the theatrical impresario Gianmario Longoni to the former number one of Atm Bruno Rota. The Sì Meazza committee collected about a hundred excellent memberships in a few days. Politics also debates and is divided crosswise. “Mayor Sala steps on the only more democratic and transparent road, the referendum”, says for example Antonio Salinari, Forza Italia group leader of Municipality 7 (that of San Siro): “Demolishing a monument of Milan and of Italy in the world would be an abomination”.

