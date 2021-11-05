New stadium, Sala: “With the wall against the wall, Inter and Milan would have built it elsewhere”
The mayor comments on the resolution of the Municipality: “Now the two teams will be able to go towards the executive project”
The newspaper The sun 24 hours reports in its online edition the words of the mayor of Milan Beppe Room, who comments on the resolution for the public interest relating to the construction of the new stadium for Inter and Milan: “This is a green light that it will allow the teams to move towards the executive project, which requires time and investment. From our point of view it is positive because we led the teams to accept the Pgt index which was the thing that was most important to me. There will also be a lot of green. I believe that a new park of 50 thousand square meters will come out. To those who are against it, my point of view is that if we had made a wall against a wall with the teams, which were lined up in favor of a new stadium, probably they would go to build the stadium somewhere else and we would be left with the match in hand, where the match is San Siro “.
Now, however, the newspaper recalls, a major stumbling block arrives for the two companies: with the new changes announced today, in fact, Inter and Milan, up to two years ago intending to invest 1.2 billion for a plant owned and co-managed, they will have to deal with a new project, which involves different volumes especially as regards the adjacent commercial activities, the real core business. So the financial plan will also need to be revised.
November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 21:29)
