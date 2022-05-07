New STALKER 2 Details Revealed
During this 2022 great games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S, among which is currently STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which according to recent rumors, would be the first of many games that will be delayed this year. In addition, we remember that almost two months ago, GSC Game World had to pause development of the game due to the horrific situation that continues to be experienced in Ukraine.
Although, while the release of STALKER 2 is still scheduled for December 8, 2022, after being delayed, now thanks to our colleagues at MetaGamePort, we have discovered a statement from a studio employee as part of a Q&A session answers through the official Discord channel, where they have been revealed new details of STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobylwhat will it be temporary exclusive on xboxamong other reasons, for the Game Pass service, where it will be available from the first day of launch.
Revealed the size of the map and the duration of STALKER 2, among other interesting details
New information shared by one of the developers at GSC Game World revealed that the main character in STALKER 2 will have a fixed appearance, which cannot be changed or customized in any way. Although it was clarified that this will only be the case with the protagonist of the story mode, since it is likely that in a multiplayer mode, players will have the possibility to customize the appearance of their character freely. Finally, we remind you that it has already been STALKER 2’s gigantic download size revealed.
jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery('#section-menu-mobile').is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }
//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "\nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "\nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "\nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "\nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "\nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "\nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "\ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "\nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "\nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "\nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }
function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();
/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;
//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });
//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }
//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }
//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {
//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '
' }, function(data) { }); }
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
});
jQuery.noConflict();