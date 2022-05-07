New STALKER 2 Details Revealed

During this 2022 great games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S, among which is currently STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which according to recent rumors, would be the first of many games that will be delayed this year. In addition, we remember that almost two months ago, GSC Game World had to pause development of the game due to the horrific situation that continues to be experienced in Ukraine.

Although, while the release of STALKER 2 is still scheduled for December 8, 2022, after being delayed, now thanks to our colleagues at MetaGamePort, we have discovered a statement from a studio employee as part of a Q&A session answers through the official Discord channel, where they have been revealed new details of STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobylwhat will it be temporary exclusive on xboxamong other reasons, for the Game Pass service, where it will be available from the first day of launch.

Revealed the size of the map and the duration of STALKER 2, among other interesting details

New information shared by one of the developers at GSC Game World revealed that the main character in STALKER 2 will have a fixed appearance, which cannot be changed or customized in any way. Although it was clarified that this will only be the case with the protagonist of the story mode, since it is likely that in a multiplayer mode, players will have the possibility to customize the appearance of their character freely. Finally, we remind you that it has already been STALKER 2’s gigantic download size revealed.