New step forward for the 3.2 Gigapixel “ camera ” of the Vera Rubin observatory

A little over a year ago we wrote about the first shooting tests of the “camera” largest in the world. This is the one that will be installed in theVera Rubin Observatory (Also known as LSST o Legacy Survey of Space and Time). Its overall resolution is equal to 3.2 Gigapixel obtained by exploiting 189 image sensors from about 16 MPixel each.

The team developing this system has reached a new milestone. In particular the cooling systems of the 3.2 Gigapixel camera they worked together correctly after the first test in January 2021. After all, all that electronics generate a lot of heat that must be kept at bay to avoid problems.

The 3.2 Gigapixel camera of the Vera Rubin observatory

As explained by the engineers who are assembling the scientific instruments and in particular the optical part la LSST camera generates a lot of heat estimated in “about ten times more than the first astronomical cameras”. For this we need a complicated cooling system that does not generate vibrations that would compromise the observation.

A complex but not unsolvable problem. Two separate systems called Cold And Cryo. The first cools the management electronics while the second deals with the cooling of the CCD sensors that capture the image. As noted above, earlier this year these two systems worked in unison for the first time, but Cryo was built with provisional test components. Also some problems were found in the Cold system.

From January until early autumn, engineers and technicians worked to complete this part. So the Cold system was started on 27 September by cooling the electronics between -10 ° C and 10 ° C while also solving the problems previously detected.

The Cryo system was then thought of with the new definitive components. On / off cycles were performed reaching a minimum temperature of -100 ° C. The tests of both systems take a long time to be carried out: from 12 to 18 hours. Currently, no issues have been reported, so the team can look at the next steps.

After the cooling system, we look forward

In the coming months, the team will begin testing the electro-optical part in order to optimize the performance of the focal plane. It’s about being able to try the part of CCD sensors, the electronics of the reading card and the thermal systems at the same time. There will then be further tests to verify that everything works correctly in almost final conditions.

This last part will last about six weeks where a lot of test images will be collected. We will then analyze data such as diffusion, noise, hot and cold pixels, gain, crosstalk, non-linearity and more. If all goes well, the 3.2 Gigapixel camera it can be shipped to Chile next year for integration with the main facility.

The dimensions of the camera (including the optical and electronic parts) are equal to 1.65 x 3 meters with a weight of 2800 kg. The system’s ability will allow it to capture from near ultraviolet to near infrared allowing the scientific analysis of many celestial bodies. Among the lenses we find one of 1.57 meters in diameter and one of 1.2 meters. The field of view is 3.5 ° with 10 μm pixels. The surface of the sensors has a diameter of 64 cm generating RAW data at the rate of 3 GB / s.

