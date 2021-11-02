new stocks are coming for the Christmas period in Europe

Despite the shortage of stocks due to the very slow production of the six drivers that has plagued the market for some time, Sony is already setting the stage for a high-profile Christmas by increasing the distribution of PlayStation 5 more consistently than in previous months.

The Japanese giant intends to supply the European territory, in particular that of the United Kingdom, with massive stocks of its next-gen console so as not to be found in the hottest weeks of the year on the commercial front. The Sun in fact reports that three Boeing 747s loaded with 50 pallets of PS5 each left South Korea towards the UK. The stocks will go to supply most of the stores, with an eye to the e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Argos And Game.

These would not be the only units arriving in the coming weeks as Sony has already scheduled other similar flights with copious loads of PS5, most likely destined for all of Europe. In this regard, analyst Piers Harding-Rolls explained the strategy of the Japanese company: “I think Sony also used air transport for the PS5 launch at the end of 2020. It is a much faster system than ships and this solution will allow to restore stock in stores. However, a new gap will follow when we return to traditional distribution methods“.

Sony has kept PS5 sales forecasts unchanged despite the shortage of stocks, but certainly the Christmas period will give an important boost to its commercial plans, getting closer and closer to the established estimates.