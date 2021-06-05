New stop for Covid at “Mission: Impossible 7”: Tom Cruise threatened layoffs for those who fell ill

According to “The Sun” Cruise he had spent a whole day with the four dancers, who later tested positive at Covid, filming some scenes in a night club.

Filming of the historic action saga, which is currently taking place in the UK, was therefore immediately stopped and the entire team of 60 members would be in self-isolation.

Many setbacks and delays already suffered by “Mission: Impossible 7” due to the pandemic that continues to give no respite to troubled production. From the first stop in Venice in February 2020 with the enormous expense undertaken by Tom Cruise same for the rental of two cruise ships to keep the troupe in Norway safe, at the second interruption, in autumn, always in the Lagoon and always for Covid. And then there was the episode where Tom Cruise he lost his temper, threatening to fire everyone, after discovering some members of his staff disregarding the anti-Covid rules, complete with audio recorded of the actor’s fiery words against the “guilty”.

In short, there is no peace for Cruise and for the film and a release date is absolutely impossible to predict: on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” it seems that everything is … “possible”.