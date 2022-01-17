New storm on Eric Zemmour: “Schools for children with disabilities”

Not a day goes by that the candidate of the French sovereign right, Eric Zemmour, do not talk about yourself. The polemicist, speaking at a rally in the south of France on Friday afternoon, spoke once again on the subject of school and education, proposing to create institutes dedicated to disabled students. Statements that have obviously sparked a hornet’s nest of controversy at a crucial moment in the electoral campaign. The nationalist candidate explained “ to think that we actually need specialized institutions, except for people with mild disabilities of course “.” For the rest – he added – I believe that the obsession with inclusion is a disservice to children and teachers “In recent days, Zemmour had proposed the return of the apron in schools and the end of teaching English in elementary school: an identity vision in all respects for all that of the former columnist de Le Figaro, who based his electoral campaign on the theme of French identity.

School for children with disabilities, storm on Zemmour

On Saturday the Minister for Disability Sophie Cluzel criticized on Twitter Zemmour defining “ pitiful “his statements.” I’m very angry “he affirmed, explaining that that of the candidate of the sovereign right is a vision” poor ” and “ exclusive “of disability.” Of course it is complicated, but it is truly an honor for France to be able to educate these children with others, among others “, he added. For his part, Zemmour, as reported Le Figaro, reacted to the controversy by denouncing the “ lies “and the” hypocrisy “of his opponents, explaining that he was misinterpreted.” Certain – he said Saturday morning, after having triggered yet another wasp of controversy – there are cases in which placing them in a normal structure is a good thing because it allows them to progress, to socialize. And then there are other cases, real, more numerous than what is said in which it is a pain for these disabled children. I meant that I don’t want the obsession with inclusion to deprive us and lead us to overlook the need for specialized institutions. “, has continued.

But the partial turnaround did not help much. The leader of the Republican deputies, Damien Abad, himself disabled, denounced the comments “ scandalous “of Zemmour and the” segregation on all floors “of his political vision.” Yup – observed – we must be obsessed with inclusion. I apologize publicly “, he tweeted. But the French polemicist also drew criticism from right-wing opponents. Marine Le Pen, candidate of the National Rassemblement – what a challenge Zemmour for a place in the ballot – he defined “ unforgivable “the will of his direct antagonist of” attacking the weakest children with disabilities ” while the Communist candidate, Fabien Roussel, said he was “ indignant at the proposal “comparing it to a” apartheid society “. Gaullist candidate Valerie Pecresse, on the sidelines of a trip to Greece, explained that her political project includes more” inclusion for frail children “stigmatizing the” brutality “of the declarations of the nationalist candidate. Harsh criticism also from the left of Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Outraged reactions from the associative world: “He wants segregation”