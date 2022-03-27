New strategy against covid-19: neither test nor isolation

The most important novelty of the new Spanish “Surveillance and control strategy against covid-19”, in force since Monday, is the abandonment of diagnostic tests and isolation. Vulnerable people, socio-health environments and some other situation are excepted. But for the general population, nasal swabs and subsequent isolation disappear if the result was positive.

The new “strategy” is a radical change from everything we have been doing up to now. Gone is the “test, test, test”, the oft-repeated mantra of Tedros Adhanom pronounced at a time (March 2020) very different from the current one. And we move on to “neither test nor isolation”.

A radical change

This change is justified by the also radical modification of the current epidemiological context:

The level of vaccination in Spain and its quality (understood as the percentage of vaccination of those over 60 years of age, the population where the majority of severe cases originate), the volume of booster doses (with percentages greater than 90% in older people), together with the enormous volume of people who have passed the natural infection during the sixth wave, mean that currently the vast majority of cases are mild.



Source: Ministry of Health, update 580 Covid-19



Most of the unvaccinated – a small percentage of the population, but responsible for half or more of the hospitalizations and ICU admissions during the sixth wave – have been infected and have acquired some immunity. They have done it through the “painful way”, but now the risk of saturating the ICUs again is reduced, as happened until well into the last wave.

In the final period of the sixth wave, the lethality of covid-19 is being similar (or even somewhat lower) to the usual seasonal flu. This has not been the case for the whole of the sixth wave, which has included periods of predominance of the delta variant, a population with fewer booster doses and a disproportionate number of severe cases in unvaccinated.

Adherence to restrictive measures (isolation, masks indoors, reduction of interaction in positives and contacts, etc.) has been significantly reduced. We don’t know how much because we barely have information on social behaviors. But the pandemic fatigue and the noise of the “end of the pandemic” that has been transmitted to society (even indirectly, with the successive withdrawal of measures) makes a high level of non-adherence predictable.

The withdrawal of tests and isolations will help primary care centers reduce the time they currently spend on people with mild symptoms (cough, nasal congestion, discomfort, etc.) and identify cases for isolation and sick leave. These are situations in which medical or nursing care does not add value to patients. Its reduction will facilitate care for patients who need it most: the sickest, the chronic, and the early detection of cancer or other diseases.

Appropriate but inadequately implemented measures

The new measures – or rather, the withdrawal of the previous ones – transfer most of the effort to control transmission from the health services to society. From mandatory isolation to individual voluntary behavior.

This is reasonable and has always been done for minor symptoms. We had always come to work with a cough and congestion. But we are in an exceptional situation and a social communication campaign that reinforces socially appropriate individual behavior would be convenient.

We are talking about a mask in symptomatic (still negative), positive and close contacts. We also talk about reducing social interaction in these cases, especially with older or vulnerable people and in the environments where these people are.

We also talk about clearly conveying to companies the “recommendation” to collaborate in this effort on behaviors. Except in vulnerable environments, sick leave exclusively for isolation also disappears. The epidemiological rather than clinical decline. It is replaced by the recommendation of a mask and reduction of interactions with other people.

However, it is important to keep in mind that work environments can have very different levels of interaction and very different environments. Telecommuting is not always possible. And changes of position for 5-7 days in environments of interaction with the public or with other workers (especially in closed spaces) would be welcome.

In another field, the reference of transmission as an indicator of risk is lost. It was already an indicator of limited value for decision-making, due to the reduction in tests and the “decoupling” with hospitalization and other indicators of severity.

Of course, it was an early indicator regarding seriousness. Changes in the surveillance system for respiratory infections have been postponed and perhaps epidemiological surveillance could have been reinforced with other methods (including sampling) to avoid reducing our ability to anticipate more complicated scenarios.

On the other hand, we have autonomous communities with incidences (declared, the real ones will be much higher) of 200 per 100,000 in 14 days and others close to 1,000. And with very different growth rates (there are practically none in decline now).

Perhaps it would be better to initiate these types of measures in a flexible way, for territories that meet certain conditions, including a transmission or hospitalization threshold, rather than in a homogeneous way for territories that have very different epidemiological situations.

The residence problem

Finally, and despite the discourse of protection of the vulnerable and the environments with vulnerable people contained in the new Strategy, until now we have not been able (neither in Spain nor anywhere else) to prevent high transmission rates from permeating residences and the vulnerable. At least without draconian measures that, except in very exceptional situations, we should avoid.

We are with high transmission rates. And, therefore, outbreaks in residences are expected. They will not have the lethality of the previous waves. But lethality will continue to be relevant in these populations.

An explicit action plan to try to reduce the risk in these environments would have been –and continues to be– desirable. Even evaluating the fourth dose option. The residencies were the first in third doses, and that was 6 months ago. They have also had very high transmission rates, even above those of the general population. But in scenarios of rebound, this option must be assessed.



Source: Imserso. Update 56 COVID-19 in Residential Centers.



summarizing

We are in a transmission rebound scenario. Perhaps a sawtooth before a new descent. But, for now, the incidence is increasing and will increase in the coming days (although as of Monday the data will say that the transmission is reduced). In Spain and in our European neighbors.

This rebound is due, among other things, to the remarkable increase in social interaction, reduction of restrictions and the loss of adherence to the (few) restrictions that persist.

Due to the immunological situation of the Spanish population (vaccines, third doses, natural infection) it is expected that the impact of this rebound on hospitalizations will be limited. But it will have some impact.

In this context, it may be reasonable to withdraw tests and isolates. It is even more reasonable to accompany it with actions to reduce the possible negative impact of this withdrawal (and the withdrawal of other restrictions, such as capacity, massive events and others). Above all, social communication actions, plans in residences and improvement of epidemiological surveillance.

It would also be convenient to rethink the deadlines for the much-announced withdrawal of the mandatory use of masks indoors. At least until knowing the impact of the withdrawal of the rest of the measures.

There are many scenarios for the evolution of the pandemic. Some more likely than others. Some quiet, some (new variants with increased escape capability and perhaps higher gravity) tricky. But in none of the probable scenarios does SARS-CoV-2 disappear. Not even in the best scenarios.

Living with SARS-CoV-2 implies not depending on the good behavior of the virus. Viruses, if they need to survive, tend to be rude. Therefore, it would be advisable to increase preparation to reduce the health and social impact of transmission. That includes encouraging socially beneficial individual behaviors.

The rapid implementation without accompanying measures of a possibly successful strategy may not be as successful as the strategy itself.