New study links air pollution to hurricanes

This is what intense hurricanes and typhoons will look like by 2050 0:51

(CNN) — As the United States and Europe worked for decades to reduce air pollution for the good of public health and the planet, scientists discovered an unintended — and worrying — consequence: an increase in tropical storms in some regions.

A new study published Wednesday in the academic journal Science Advances found that, over the last four decades, a 50% decrease in aerosols, small particles of air pollution, over North America and Europe led to a 33% increase in the number of tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic.

On the other side of the world, the study found that a 40% increase in aerosol pollution in China and India over the same period led to a 14% drop in the number of cyclones recorded in the western North Pacific. Air pollution increased considerably in China and India during this period due to economic and industrial growth in those countries.

“Reducing aerosol emissions is a good thing for human health, but on the other hand, we found that there are some negative effects when we reduce aerosol emissions, and that’s hurricane activity,” Hiro Murakami, senior author, told CNN. principal of the study and scientist at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English).

Aerosols are not like greenhouse gases. They are tiny pollution particles that float in the air, and unlike carbon dioxide or methane, which absorb sunlight and cause heating, aerosols reflect sunlight back into space, which has a cooling effect. Natural aerosols exist, but much of the pollution in the early to mid-20th century came from sources such as industrial smokestacks and automobile exhaust.

Murakami found that as aerosol pollution decreased in the decades following the Clean Air Act in the United States and similar measures in Europe, the ocean was able to absorb more sunlight, causing sea surface temperatures to rise. which caused more storms.

Murakami cautions that his results don’t mean we should stop controlling air pollution. Reducing aerosol emissions is like quitting smoking, he said. When a person stops smoking, their health improves and they can prevent cancer. But in some cases, quitting also has side effects, such as weight gain and feeling stressed.

“Aerosol decline is really similar,” he said. “Decreasing aerosol can lead to good health, but on the other hand, it increases the risk of hurricanes. This is where the good things meet the bad. It’s kind of a trade-off.”

Jim Kossin, a hurricane scientist with the Climate Service who reviewed the research, said this study is important to help distinguish how storms respond to air pollution versus greenhouse gases.

“Tropical cyclones are pretty random beasts, responding to the random nature of the atmosphere at any given time,” Kossin told CNN. “But certainly this steady ocean warming that’s been going on in the Atlantic because of the combination of increased greenhouse gases and decreased particulate pollution, that has a profound effect, and changes in particulate pollution particles have a much more dramatic effect on hurricanes.

Other scientists not involved in the study told CNN that the results match what they know about the complex nature of air pollution, and add to the growing body of research on how the climate crisis may be influencing hurricanes.

“This study shows very well that the impact of aerosols is not isolated to the Atlantic, but implies a global change in the distribution of tropical cyclones,” Gabriel Vecchi, professor of climate and geosciences at Princeton University, told CNN. . “Aerosols are among the most uncertain elements of the climate system, so I think there should be, and I predict there will be, follow-up studies exploring the sensitivity of results to a number of aerosol-related uncertainties.”

Tom Knutson, a senior scientist at NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory who was not involved in the study, said aerosol pollution is another major way humans have altered hurricane activity over the past 40 years.

“It’s like the aerosols create kind of a hurricane vacation in the Atlantic, but then when we reduce the production of the aerosols, then it kind of comes back up,” Knutson told CNN. “We have a number of things that we think are happening in the Atlantic and this study is one of a number trying to tease out the relative influence of these different things.”

Murakami predicts that aerosol pollution will remain stable, so greenhouse gas emissions will start to have a greater influence on hurricanes over time, especially in their intensity.

“Climate science is very complex and it’s a work in progress, especially for hurricane activity,” Murakami said. “What we recorded in the last 40 years may not apply to the future, so we may record something very different.”