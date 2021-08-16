New study reveals that Ether is more popular than Bitcoin in Singapore

A new study on Singapore reveals that crypto-friendly status has paid off in terms of adoption.

The “State of Crypto in Singapore Report 2021,” produced by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini in partnership with CoinMarketCap and Seedly, found that over two-thirds of Singaporeans with financial investments currently own crypto.

The report, on a sample of 4,348 Singaporean adults who self-identify as holders of investment products or interested in personal finance, shows that 67% of participants currently own crypto assets.

Only one in five crypto holders are female: the study profiles the average Singaporean crypto holder as a “29-year-old male with an average annual family income of approximately Singapore dollars 51,968 ($ 38,456).“

As for the distribution of crypto assets held by Singaporean investors, Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, is definitely in the lead with 78%, while 69% of crypto users own Bitcoin (BTC). Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) follow the top two with 40% and 31%, respectively. According to the survey, one in four investors own XRP and Tether (USDT).

The report reveals that public interest in crypto is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as 67% of crypto holders invested more during the pandemic to hedge against inflation or invest increased disposable income. due to lockdowns.

Related: Singapore grants first theoretical regulatory approval to a cryptocurrency exchange

Lack of knowledge and understanding is the main factor dissuading non-crypto users from investing in the asset class. The volatility of crypto markets, the risky nature of investing in digital assets, and the lack of regulatory oversight were mentioned as other barriers to investment.

Another study with a smaller sample recently revealed that 46% of Singaporeans plan to buy digital assets in the next 12 months. With zero capital gains tax on cryptocurrency profits, Singapore has established itself as a major hub for the crypto and blockchain industry in the Asia-Pacific region.