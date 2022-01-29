New Subaru Forester MY22: engines, prices, equipment, photos

New Subaru Forester MY22 comes on the market with a totally renewed design. 25 years after its commercial launch in 1997, the ONJapanese V is renewed by also focusing on a captivating aesthetic.

New Subaru Forester MY22 is for sale at a price price list starting from 37,750 euros.

If the fifth generation brought the hybrid system to its debut, the 2022 model year focuses on safety, comfort and driving pleasure thanks to premium technology. Change the front grille, new optical groups of larger size than in the past.

New Subaru Forester MY22 with 4DVENTURE set-up





New Subaru Forester MY22

Four fittings available:

Free;

Style;

Premium;

Adventure.

There Adventure it is aimed at those who love driving in off-roadan installation that gives the SUV Japanese increased personality thanks to a series of details that emphasize its sportiness, from 18-inch alloy wheels to black protectors on the front and rear bumpers and rear-view mirror caps. In the passenger compartment there are profiles “Orange”For air vents, gear knob and stitching for steering wheel, doors and seats.

Absolute novelty is the debut ofEyeSight Driver Assist Technology a system that uses stereo cameras to prevent possible collisions by constantly monitoring the area surrounding the car.

If the Pre-Colision Braking Assist if not enough to avoid an accident, a radar analyzes the presence of sufficient space to carry out an automatic support steering.





New Subaru Forester MY22

The Lane Centring Control and the Preceding Vehicle Adaptive Steering Control reduce fatigue and driving stress by assisting the driver in keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane.

Via the function e-Active Shift Controlwhen you are in Sport modebefore entering a bend, when the driver brakes, a downshift is simulated, thus increasing the engine brake and favoring the exit with a quicker acceleration.

New Subaru Forester MY22: e-Boxer engine

The Japanese SUV is powered by a four-cylinder boxer 2-liter engine capable of a power of 150 horsepower starting from 5,600 rpm up to 6,000 rpm for a maximum torque of 194 Nm at 4.00 rpm, also supported by an electric unit of 16.7 horsepower and 66 Nm of torque . Both the electric motor that the battery pack are aligned longitudinally to keep the center of gravity low.

There Forester MY22 it is already available in official dealerships.