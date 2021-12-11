New Support Breakdown Under $ 1

Ripple’s price in this last trading session today reached a key level, again breaking the main support of 1 dollar that had already been tested in the past few days. Further declines could now drive the price towards the lows since August 2021.

Precisely, tonight at 20:00 Ripple is trading exactly at $ 0.9784, down -2.45%. The trading volume compared to the previous 24 hours, on the other hand, remains stable and Ripple is still in seventh place in terms of capitalization among the most traded cryptocurrencies in the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

For now, Ripple is trading below the 25 and 50-day EMA, which could indicate further sell-offs on the horizon.

Ripple Price Prediction: New Bearish Pressure Ahead?

For Ripple, hovering below the $ 1 area essentially means risking an acceleration of bearish pressure towards the next support in the $ 0.9 area which could extend the sell-offs to new relative lows, such as those already mentioned in August 2021, at $ 0.75.

To avoid a decline of this nature, Ripple will have to try as possible to recover the key level of 1 dollar and get safe, probably through a consolidation above this resistance.

The aforementioned support at $ 0.9 should in any case guarantee sufficient support and, in the event of new drops, the restart will probably take place from this value.

How far can the recovery extend?

In case of recovery, first Ripple will have to try to get back around the 1.0150 level where the first resistance is.

From here, it will even be possible to reach the area of ​​1.10 and then 1.17, the last price level in which Ripple (XRP) stood before the retracement of November 15, 2021.

For the short-term time horizon, on a weekly basis, the price is expected to continue to move between $ 0.9 and $ 1.1.

Keep reading

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: