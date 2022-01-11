New support from Mise, aid on the way: that’s who

The government is working on a “ter” Support Decree with new compensation to be allocated to the various sectors in economic difficulty, but in the meantime the Mise makes other resources operational for the activities still in crisis since the previous Sostegni bis Decree. In fact, the ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti has released 190 million euros of non-repayable grants that will be granted to certain sectors, from bars to restaurants, from events to manufacturers of leather products.

The Mise unlocks 190 million new aid while waiting for the Dl Sostegni ter: the sectors

The new decree could arrive as early as this week, to be studied by the Ministry of Economy, which it should provide at least 2 billion euros in refreshments in favor of the sectors most affected by the extension of the state of health emergency and the consequent restrictive measures (here we talked about the new refreshments arriving in 2022).

Meanwhile, the Mise has moved ahead in the last few days, with several decrees signed by Minister Giorgetti which will affect bars, companies in the event sector, such as weddings, entertainment, Ho.Re.Ca (hotellerie-restaurant-catering), canteens and restaurants and the tanning industry (here we had written about the latest refreshments for tourism) .

The Mise unlocks new aid pending the Sostegni ter Dl: 30 million to the tanning industry

In the latest provision of January 8, 2022, the Ministry of Economic Development provided 30 million euros to be paid to companies in the tanning industry for investments in competitiveness, research and environmental sustainability.

Interested parties will be able to access concessions on total expenses of not less than 50 thousand euros and not more than 200 thousand euros, with a ceiling that can rise up to 500 thousand euros for integrated district projects that have certain characteristics.

The terms and procedures for requesting the contribution from Invitalia, which will manage the measure on behalf of the MISE, will be established with a further ministerial decree.

The Mise unlocks new aid pending the Dl Sostegni ter: 60 million for events and the ho.re.ca. sector.

For events, such as i weddings, entertainment and the hotel-restaurant-catering sector, 60 million euros are made available, already provided for in the Support Decree bis, which will be divided as follows:

40 million to the wedding sector;

10 million to the entertainment sector, the organization of parties and ceremonies, other than weddings;

10 million to the hotel-restaurant-catering sector (Ho.Re.Ca.).

The non-repayable contribution (here we wrote about the non-repayable contributions for VAT numbers) may be requested by companies that in the year 2020 have suffered a reduction in turnover of no less than 30% compared to that of 2019, by submitting an application directly to the Revenue Agency, with the methods and terms to be established by a forthcoming provision.

The Mise unlocks new aid pending the Sostegni ter Decree: 100 million euros for canteens and catering

In the ministerial decrees relating to the resources included in the Sostegni bis Decree, the largest amount is allocated by the provision signed last December 27, which concerns 100 million euros for collective catering, canteens and catering companies.

Among these, companies that in 2020 have suffered a reduction in turnover of no less than 15% compared to the turnover of 2019 and “that perform catering services defined by a contract with a client, public or private – it is specified by the Mise – for the non-occasional catering of a delimited and defined community, such as – by way of example – catering for schools, offices, universities, barracks, hospital, welfare, social-health and prison facilities ” .