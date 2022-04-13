New surgery? Thalía is compared to Olga Breeskin for a shocking change in her face

One more time Thalia did not avoid being the target of controversy on social networks after sharing a video in which looks unrecognizableand it is that Internet users highlighted that some “arrangements” would have been made to stop the passage of time on her face and this would cause her to be compared to the violinist Olga Breeskin.

The protagonist of “Marimar” shared a video in which he asked for help for the Ukrainians who fled their country before the russian invasion; however, the message was overshadowed by the criticism it received due to the appearance of your face.

Internet users immediately highlighted that the singer’s face looked “swollen” and that she would have undergone an aesthetic treatment to increase the volume of her lips. They also highlighted her way of speaking, as some assured that she slurred her words a little because she did not have enough mobility in her face.

“Everything is very nice, but do I see her smaller eyes or her very large cheekbone?” ” and “My God, what happened to your face?” Were some of the comments the singer received.

Olga Breeskin responds to comparisons

This is not the first time that the 50 year old singer is compared to the vedette Olga Breeskin, because on other occasions Internet users have highlighted the resemblance they may have after Thalía undergoes some aesthetic treatments to avoid age marks on the face.

Faced with the comparisons, the violinist decided to break the silence and in various interviews assured that there is no rivalry with Thalia In addition to the comments in which they point out that they look alike because of the treatments that have been carried out on their faces, they do not bother him.

Thalía is compared to Olga Breeskin due to changes in her face. Photo: Cuartoscuro

“Don’t take it so seriously, I had the opportunity to meet her in Las Vegas and you can see the kind of person, I don’t think she gets upset because they compare her with a partner, I don’t think my Thalía gets angry” Breeskin said in an interview for Drop the Soup.

Until now, the actress of “María la del Barrio” has denied having undergone any cosmetic surgery to modify any part of her face, although her tiny waist sparked a series of rumors that she herself has denied, the strongest is the one that he notes that he had some ribs removed to achieve his figure.

