new surprise free bonus from today on PS4 and PS5 – Nerd4.life

PlayStation Plus further enriches its offer for the month of November 2021 with a new one surprise bonus, available from today on PS4 and PS5 for all subscribers to the Sony service, in addition to those already announced previously.

We have already seen the free PS4 and PS5 games within the PS Plus of November 2021, but from today there is also a free package for Brawlhalla, multiplayer action game that can remember the famous Smash Bros for several characteristics but which has achieved considerable notoriety in recent years.

PS Plus users in November 2021 can unlock the Bonus Pack 4 by Brawlhalla, available at this address exclusively for subscribers, containing the following elements:

  • the ability to unlock Azoth Legend, the skin of “Azoth the Ancient”
  • the ability to unlock Sidra Legend, the skin of “Sidra Kraken”
  • the ability to unlock Volkov Legend, the “Blood Moon Volkov” skin

The base game is also free, therefore it practically does not take anything to take advantage of this other bonus of November 2021 and it could be an excellent opportunity to experience the game, for which we refer you to the Brawlhalla review published last year.

Recall that the free PS Plus games of November 2021 are Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Knockout City and First Class Trouble for PS4 and PS5 and three PlayStation VR games with The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, Until You Fall and The Persistence.

