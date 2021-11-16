new surprise free bonus from today on PS4 and PS5 – Nerd4.life

PlayStation Plus further enriches its offer for the month of November 2021 with a new one surprise bonus, available from today on PS4 and PS5 for all subscribers to the Sony service, in addition to those already announced previously.

We have already seen the free PS4 and PS5 games within the PS Plus of November 2021, but from today there is also a free package for Brawlhalla, multiplayer action game that can remember the famous Smash Bros for several characteristics but which has achieved considerable notoriety in recent years.

PS Plus users in November 2021 can unlock the Bonus Pack 4 by Brawlhalla, available at this address exclusively for subscribers, containing the following elements: