new surprise restock on the Unieuro site during the night (30 December 2021)

Surprise tonight there was still a new PlayStation 5 restock on the Unieuro website. As with the previous night, some clues had already been pointed out. Indeed during the evening there had been some small changes to the console page on the site, which had become temporarily inaccessible.

In fact even this night shortly after midnight there was the drop of the PlayStation 5. And as for the previous time, a 629 euro bundle was available consisting of PS5 Standard, a copy of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (recently awarded at The Game Awards 2021), 12 months of PS Plus subscription and a 20 euro Gift Card. credit that can be used on the PlayStation Store.

A really interesting bundle for those who managed to get it following our report on Telegram. However, we do not deny that the high influx of users has sent the Unieuro site into crisis, which had quite a few problems allowing them to complete the payments and the purchase process.

The availability to purchase the PlayStation 5 bundle is therefore back in fits and starts overnight even for those who were unable to take it immediately. All this until the available stocks are completely exhausted.

We also warn you that in the last few weeks a FALSE LINK has returned to circulate which leads directly to a clone page run by scammers! The suggestion therefore is to always pay close attention to the links they send you.

As for PS5’s nightly restocks, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Besides yesterday, just last December 17th there was another restock which took place shortly after midnight and which made many of our users spend a wonderful Christmas.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: Unieuro