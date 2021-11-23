New Suzuki Katana 2022, the sword is sharper

In view of the 2022 Suzuki refines the naked retro Katana. Updates include an update to the engine, the introduction of advanced electronic controls and new colors, with more refined aesthetic details.

The engine remains the 999 cc in-line 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled and with double overhead camshaft distribution. However, this engine receives numerous modifications implemented to comply with the Euro 5 anti-pollution standards. A new exhaust system, revised management electronics, a new airbox, a new camshaft and assisted clutch arrive. The changes you make also affect performance. Maximum power rises from 150 hp to 10,000 rpm. at 152 hp at 11,000 rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque drops from 108 Nm to 9,500 rpm. passes to 106 Nm, delivered however 250 rpm. further down, at an altitude of 9,250.

As for the electronics of the bike, the new ride by wire throttle and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), that is the engine maps. Three are available to the pilot: you go from the more performing “A”, to the softer “C”. All are at full power, but the way the power is delivered changes. The traction control has also been updated: previously 3 levels of intervention were available + off, now these go up to 5 (it is always possible to deactivate it). The up & down quickshifter is now also standard.