New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid is ready for its debut: the price

The segment is the most lively on the market, that of SUVs, in which Suzuki has been a protagonist since the 1970s when real SUVs were called, more authentically, off-road vehicles and the new S-CROSS HYBRID is proposed with a new design, a welcoming interior and some features that we will discover together and that make it a unique model both from the point of view of personality and from a technical point of view.

“Made in Italy” style

The new S-CROSS HYBRID line has been studied at the Suzuki Style Center in Robassomero (TO), the only one of Suzuki’s four design centers in Europe; two others are located in Japan, while the last is in India in New Delhi. Strong temperament, refined posture and elegance, sporty heart. The grille stands out on the front piano black, Suzuki’s big S and a horizontal chrome strip, whose shape then finds continuity in the full LED headlights.

The front and rear skid plates with silver finish and the plastic elements in the squared wheel arches accentuate the adventurous spirit of the model. The alternation of concave and convex surfaces and the oblique line of the windows give impetus to the side and guide the eye towards a tail made gritty and sculptural by the lights in relief. There are eight colors for her, seven metallics and a single pastel color, Santorini White.

High standard of living

Suzuki S-CROSS HYBRID is in the right balance between interior space and external dimensions. The new Hamamatsu SUV is able to guarantee maximum comfort and all the necessary space even for five adults and their luggage. The passenger compartment adapts flexibly to various transport needs, made possible by the split 60:40 rear seatback, which can be folded down and adjusted to two levels of inclination. In standard conditions, the boot has a capacity of 430 liters (VDA) and is equipped with a floor that can be positioned at two different heights.Connected, present, safe

The dashboard, finished with great care, has a modern and elegant style and its central part extends forward to make the various controls more accessible. The whole is dominated by the 9 ”infotainment touchscreen. The system allows you to connect all major smartphones with Apple CarPlay (wirelessly), Android Auto and allows you to use the Bluetooth system for both calls and audio streaming and can also be managed via voice commands.

The central screen interfaces with the rear camera and 3 other perimeter cameras for a 360 ° view. Thanks to the composition of the images of the four cameras (one front, one rear and two side), it is possible to have an external 3D view, an internal synthetic view and a “Bird’s eye” from above, to have everything under control in parking or when maneuvering in confined spaces.

The new S-CROSS HYBRID is equipped with the most advanced level 2 safety and autonomous driving systems, which work by exploiting sensors and cameras in an integrated way. An important novelty is represented by the “Failafila” system, which introduces the Stop & Go function for Adaptive Cruise Control (only in the version with automatic transmission). In addition to managing the speed set by the driver in gear, accelerating and braking to maintain a certain safety distance from the vehicle in front, when the car is equipped with an automatic gearbox, the system can slow down to a complete stop where necessary, and then do it start again when the vehicles in front start moving again, as in the case of heavy traffic.

Sustainable and performing

The entire S-CROSS HYBRID range is equipped with a very efficient and brilliant 48V hybrid propulsion system. The thermal part includes a 1.4 turbo BOOSTERJET engine, characterized by a low inertia turbine, electrically controlled variable valve timing and high compression ratio.

This unit is flanked by a 10 kW electric motor which ensures S-CROSS HYBRID an increase in overall torque and a systematic increase in the transitional phases. The maximum power is 129 HP, while the maximum torque is 235 Nm, constant between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm, which is in the most important range of use for road use. The synergy between the engines translates into lively ideas at every intervention on the accelerator, combined with consistently low fuel consumption and emissions. Six-speed manual transmission or, alternatively, a comfortable automatic transmission with six-speed torque converter.

This solution is comfortable and relaxing on urban routes, also equipped with a sequential function and can be used if you want a greater involvement in driving. At the transmission level, you can choose between front-wheel drive and 4 × 4 ALLGRIP SELECT.

The latter is electronically controlled and uses all of Suzuki’s off-road experience, giving the S-CROSS HYBRID the capabilities of an authentic SUV. The Hamamatsu all-terrain is equipped with a transmission shaft to the rear axle, to which torque is transmitted via an electronically controlled hydraulic joint, which can be exploited by choosing – by means of the selector on the central tunnel – between four different modes: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.

The price

The price list FOR THE NEW SUZUKI S-CROSS HYBRID starts from 28,890 Euros and until the end of the year will be available at the launch price, in the Top + version, at 25,890 Euros, BUT THEN Suzuki offers modern and flexible alternative formulas to the traditional balance on delivery, such as the long-term rental of Suzuki Rent and the Suzuki Solutions financing, which in this period includes three years of free maintenance.