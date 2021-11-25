New Suzuki S-CROSS, only hybrid engines for the SUV

Suzuki brought the new generation of the S-CROSS to its debut, which focuses on everything electrified motors. A model that has been profoundly revised in terms of content and design. There new S-CROSS HYBRID it will be produced at the Magyar Suzuki plant in Hungary, and will be marketed, as well as in Europe, also in Latin America, Oceania and Asia, with sales starting at the end of 2021.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

The new model measure 4,300 mm long x 1,785 mm wide x 1,580 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The trunk has a capacity of 430 liters which can rise up to 1,230 liters by folding down the rear seat backrests. Speaking of design, at the front the new grille with piano-black stands out, which has a larger size than that of the current model. The front and rear are characterized by silver details for the skid-plates. Solutions that allow you to give the look of the new S-CROSS greater grit. The front and rear lights have LED technology. The new S-CROSS HYBRID is available in eight colors: Oslo Gray, Dubai Black, Grand Canyon Orange, Arctic White, Seville Red, Capri Blue, New York Silver and Santorini White.

The interior shows a fairly traditional design. No digital instrumentation but there is still an infotainment with a 9-inch display that has compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At the center of the central tunnel dominates the presence of the selector 4WD ALLGRIP system (in the version with all-wheel drive). The passenger compartment is also full of spaces of compartments for storing small and large objects. The new SUV also features a panoramic roof.

HYBRID ENGINES ONLY