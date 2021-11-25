New Suzuki S-CROSS, only hybrid engines for the SUV
Suzuki brought the new generation of the S-CROSS to its debut, which focuses on everything electrified motors. A model that has been profoundly revised in terms of content and design. There new S-CROSS HYBRID it will be produced at the Magyar Suzuki plant in Hungary, and will be marketed, as well as in Europe, also in Latin America, Oceania and Asia, with sales starting at the end of 2021.
DESIGN AND INTERIORS
The new model measure 4,300 mm long x 1,785 mm wide x 1,580 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The trunk has a capacity of 430 liters which can rise up to 1,230 liters by folding down the rear seat backrests. Speaking of design, at the front the new grille with piano-black stands out, which has a larger size than that of the current model.
The front and rear are characterized by silver details for the skid-plates. Solutions that allow you to give the look of the new S-CROSS greater grit. The front and rear lights have LED technology. The new S-CROSS HYBRID is available in eight colors: Oslo Gray, Dubai Black, Grand Canyon Orange, Arctic White, Seville Red, Capri Blue, New York Silver and Santorini White.
The interior shows a fairly traditional design. No digital instrumentation but there is still an infotainment with a 9-inch display that has compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At the center of the central tunnel dominates the presence of the selector 4WD ALLGRIP system (in the version with all-wheel drive). The passenger compartment is also full of spaces of compartments for storing small and large objects. The new SUV also features a panoramic roof.
HYBRID ENGINES ONLY
The new S-CROSS HYBRID will only be offered with electrified engines. Initially only a version equipped with the engine will be offered 1.4 turbo BOOSTERJET combined with the system Suzuki Hybrid at 48V. Available will be 95 kW (129 hp) with 235 Nm of torque. The maximum speed reaches 195 km / h. To accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h it will take 9.5 seconds or 10.2 seconds for the version with all-wheel drive.
The gearbox can be a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Over the next year it will also arrive a Full Hybrid unit the specifications of which, however, were not disclosed. This powertrain will also be available on the Vitara HYBRID. For the moment, we only know that the new hybrid powertrain will combine a new thermal unit together with an electric motor (MGU) and a new robotic gearbox system (AGS).
The new S-CROSS HYBRID is equipped with advanced level 2 safety and driving assistance systems, integrated with cameras and sensors. For example, we will have Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.