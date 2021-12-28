New synagogue discovered in Magdala





Seeing stone benches emerging from the earth along the sides of a room and quickly realizing that we are facing, once again, the discovery of a synagogue of the first century, the time of Jesus. This is what happened in recent days in Dina Avshalom-Gorni, archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority.

We are in Migdàl (in Hebrew “tower”), the city from which Mary Magdalene, the disciple of Jesus, the Gospels tell us about, took her name. As early as 2009, excavations in the archaeological area held by the Legionaries of Christ brought to light a first-century synagogue. The discovery generated a great one interest on the part of scholars, especially because of a finely decorated stone, whose motifs refer to the temple in Jerusalem. This time the circumstances are fortuitous, because the discovery took place in a “rescue excavation” due to the fact that road works are in progress. Before building, surveys are carried out to verify not to obliterate important remains, and here is another synagogue with the same plant as the one found a dozen years ago.

The Magdala stone with the Menora (seven-branched candlestick) – Ministry of Tourism Israel

It is the first time that two synagogues of the time of Jesus have been found in the same urban center and more generally the first century synagogues can be counted on the fingers of the hands or a little more. This time the impetus for scholars is given precisely by duplication; according to Professor Adi Erlich, of the University of Haifa, who has the scientific responsibility of the excavation: “The synagogue we are excavating now is close to the residential street, while the one from 2009 was surrounded by an industrial zone.” Magdala was a large center on the Lake of Galilee. The Jewish historian Josephus, exaggerating the numbers, speaks of forty thousand inhabitants and two hundred and thirty ships in the city port. Even considering we are much lower numbers however in front of an important center. Two synagogues in two different areas of the town show how pervasive the presence of this institution was in the daily life of the Jews at the time of Jesus. After all we read in the Gospels, and archeology has confirmed it, of the existence of synagogues even in very small villages in Galilee. We can ask ourselves the reason for (at least) two synagogues in Magdala: space requirements? Link with the territory to the point of having neighborhood synagogues? Link with the different social realities that made up the Judaism of the time? All issues on which future investigations will focus and which are stimulated by this discovery.

The synagogue has a square plan, with stone benches on all sides; the focal point of the synagogue stood in the center of the hall. At the time of Jesus, synagogues were multifunctional spaces where people could gather. We know that among the activities carried out in the synagogue there were the reading and the study of the law, the Torah. But we also know that here the community gathered when important decisions were to be taken, as it happened in Tiberias when the inhabitants had to decide what attitude to take in the anti-Roman revolt in 66 AD In the synagogue justice was administered, contributions were collected for charitable works and in some era possible to welcome foreigners.